2 Charleston hotels still closed but plan to reopen after 'cosmetic re-do,' rebranding

Dozens of hotels in the Charleston area closed their doors earlier this year, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to spread in the Lowcountry. Around Memorial Day weekend, many were reopening, and, by the end of June, only a few weren't taking reservations yet.
But a couple of lodgings at prominent spots in the heart of the city's tourism district are still dark: the Market Pavilion Hotel next to the historic City Market and the former King Charles Inn on Meeting Street.
Both have plans to reopen but opted for more extended closures than other local hotels as they undergo major renovation projects.
At what used to be the King Charles, a complete rebranding is underway. When the property reopens in early 2021 — a more exact date has not yet been set — the name will changed to The Ryder. A new website is about to be rolled out, said Ryan Rauscher, general manager.
Right now, the overhaul is in the construction phase, he said, and work crews have "gutted the building down to the studs" for the makeover.
The property has been under new ownership since late last year, when it was sold to an affiliate of Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners out of Chicago for $43 million. Pivot, a luxury segment of Davidson Hotels, is now managing the hotel. Prior to its sale, the King Charles was a longtime holding of an affiliate of Charlestowne Hotels.
Once complete, The Ryder will feature a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, managed by Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality. That venue, along with a coffee shop, will be open to the public.
There will still be a total of 91 guest rooms, but almost everything else will be "100 percent changed," Rauscher said. The room types, furnishings and "the complete vibe" of the hotel will be different, he said.
Over on East Bay Street, the Market Pavilion won't be making as dramatic a transformation, but the high-end lodging is in the midst of an "extensive cosmetic re-do," Elaina Palassis England of Palas Hospitality said in an email. Prior to the pandemic, the ownership planned to start redecorating in the latter half of 2020. It would be done slowly, with guests still able to stay at the hotel.
But when restaurants and hotels started to close en masse, Palas Hospitality decided to shut the doors and do the work while the property was empty. Then, when the city was more fully open, occupancy levels were well below normal — they continue to be low today, but have inched up to about 50 percent — so it made "economic sense" to continue the project and do work on the hotel's bar, too, England said.
Changes made over the last eight months include installing new wallpaper and carpeting and replacing soft goods. The hotel is also getting ready to open a retail location, bakery and online store called the Cafe Pavilion by Grill 225. That new venue, which England said will feature the property's "most popular spectrum of food products," will be inside at the South Market Street entrance.
"Our chefs have been diligently working through their recipes," England said.
The hotel, which was been closed since early April, is expected to fully reopen before the end of the year.