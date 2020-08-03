2 Charleston-area Jos. A. Bank shops among 500 parent closing after filing bankruptcy

The unraveling of the retail industry continues amid the pandemic as another national clothing retailer files for bankruptcy and plans to shutter more stores, including two in the Charleston area.

The parent company of suit chains Jos. A. Bank and Men's Wearhouse filed to reorganize the business over the weekend, the latest in a string of merchants looking to resize their businesses as shopping habits shift.

California-based Tailored Brands plans to shutter up to 500 stores and lay off 20 percent of its workers to reduce its debt load by about $630 million as the need for business attire tumbles in the new work-from-home environment.

The company's Jos. A. Bank store on King Street in Charleston will go dark Wednesday, and the location in Azalea Station in Summerville is expected to close its doors Aug. 22.

The Jos. A. Bank store in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is expected to remain open.

Tailored Brands also operates three Men's Wearhouse locations, at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and Outback Plaza in West Ashley. They are expected to remain open as well.

The company, which also owns smaller brands Moores Clothing for Men and K&G Fashion Superstore, said overall sales were good during the first two months of the year, but the negative effects of the coronavirus on shopping patterns were too much to overcome.

"Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant impact on our business, further actions are needed to help us strengthen our financial position so we can navigate our current realities," CEO Dinesh Lathi said.

"It is always difficult to eliminate jobs and say farewell to our friends and colleagues," Lathi said. "While (the) announcement is a difficult one, we are confident these are the right next steps to protect our business and position us to more effectively compete in today’s environment."

Tailored Brands joins a growing list of retailers — mostly clothing chains — that have filed for protection in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J.Crew, Stage Stores and Ascena Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Loft and other brands.

Ascena announced in July it will close 20 stores in South Carolina. They include 10 Justice stores, including one at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston; three Lane Bryant locations, including one at Wando Crossing Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant; and five Catherines shops, including one at Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

The company, which could announce more closures if it’s unable to secure new leasing arrangements, also will close Ann Taylor Factory and Loft Outlet stores in Gaffney.

The Loft store on King Street closed in mid-July.