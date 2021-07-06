2 Charleston-area food stores violated federal wage act, agency says

The U.S. Labor Department has recouped nearly $79,000 in overtime wages owed to employees at two affiliated food stores in North Charleston and Summerville.
The federal agency announced the financial recovery on behalf of 27 workers in a written statement July 6.
The department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Carniceria La Esperanza LLC in North Charleston and Carniceria La Esperanza 2 LLC in Summerville, paid their butchers flat salaries covering up to 54 weekly work hours, when overtime would kick in. The Federal Labor Standards Act requires that the extra compensation start after 40 hours.
Investigators also found the stores paid a weekly bonus to cashiers and butchers but failed to include that amount when calculating their overtime rates, which lowered how much the employees were supposed to receive.
In addition, the companies failed to maintain accurate records of the number of hours butchers worked in violation of recordkeeping requirements, the department said.
Carniceria La Esperanza and Carniceria La Esperanza 2 sell meats and other grocery items at 6554 Rivers Ave. and 1341 College Park Road, respectively. They also provide money transfer services.
The department did not say when or why it started investigating the businesses. It recovered $78,613 in back pay to resolve the violations.
“These essential workers deserve to take home every penny of their hard-earned wages,” said Jamie Benefiel, district director of DOL's wage division in Columbia. “Our experience in this industry indicates that these unlawful pay practices, and others like them, are all too common. Food store employers and employees who wish to learn more about their obligations and rights under these laws are encouraged to contact us for more information.”