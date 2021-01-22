1st US Sprinter dealership has North Charleston built vans on the lot in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE — Tommy Baker wanted an authentic look for the nation's first — and only —commercial van dealership specializing in Sprinter vehicles built by Mercedes-Benz Vans.

So he hired German architects and builders to help design and create Baker Motor Co.'s newest vehicle sales center specializing in the top-selling work vehicle that originated overseas but are now built in the Lowcountry.

"The question was asked — what's the budget?," Baker said during an event this week to mark the opening of the dealership on Sigma Drive in the Nexton development. "I said we don't have a budget. We want to do it right."

The final tab came in at $25 million for a 28,600-square foot showroom with offices, conference rooms and lounges, a service center and an area where more than 150 used luxury vehicles — termed The Baker Collection — will be sold.

The Summerville dealership also includes biking and hiking trails, a fishing pond and a children's play area for customers to occupy their time while vehicles are being serviced.

The dealership takes up 13 of the roughly 30 acres Baker purchased in the master-planned development. He's planning a large body shop — up to 80,000 square feet — on some of the parcel and is talking with other vehicle manufacturers about selling their cars at separate dealership sites.

"We see this as the beginning of our campus here," Baker said, adding the Nexton project will help him tap into a growing population and business base in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. "We're 27 miles from Charleston, so it's an entirely different market that we haven't had."

The Berkeley County site adds to Baker Motor's dealerships in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Wilmington, N.C.

"This allows us to have multiple sales offices to deliver a customized and personal experience for each customer," said A.J. Geffert, general manager for Baker Motor.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Nearly all of the Sprinter dealership's employees will be current Baker Motor workers who've been promoted to the new site.

"I'm very big on employee satisfaction," Baker said. "We believe happy employees means happy clients.

The Sprinters sold in Summerville are built at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston. There are five companies, called upfitters, in the Charleston area that can customize the vehicles for practically any purpose. Having the upfitters nearby allows Baker's dealership to keep on hand a number of different Sprinter and commercial van configurations.

"We want the florist, the plumber, the electrician ...," Baker said. "People who want extra luxury if they are traveling across country. We've got pop-up campers that are very popular."

The Sprinter van celebrated its 25th year of production in 2020 and is perhaps the world's most recognizable work vehicle. Online retailer Amazon has ordered 20,000 of them from the North Charleston plant for last-mile deliveries of goods throughout the U.S. and the van is widely used by a variety of businesses because it is easily customizable.

A record 41,930 Sprinters were sold in the U.S. in 2020 — a 31.6 percent increase over the previous year's total.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans campus in Palmetto Commerce Park initially took vans that were sent from Germany to the Port of Charleston in parts and then rebuilt them for U.S. customers. Mercedes-Benz Vans started full production of the Sprinter in North Charleston in September 2018.

Baker, a graduate of The Citadel, founded his first vehicle dealership in Charleston in 1988. His company is now the largest privately held automobile dealer group headquartered in South Carolina.