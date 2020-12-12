1962 Sandy Point Lane: A private and pristine island property in Upper Mount Pleasant

Tucked away and far removed from the traffic of Mount Pleasant’s Highway 41, is a waterfront estate-like home that looks straight out of a movie setting. Think tropical islands with the added benefit of having 0.68 acres, an infinity pool and a private dock. All overlooking the Wando River.
One-of-a-kind, glamourous, lavish and the epitome of luxury waterfront living are all apt descriptors of this five-bedroom, 6,716 square foot home. Its stucco exterior, columns and tiled concrete roof give a subtle nod to Caribbean-island living.
Incorporating that ambiance into its design with outdoor living areas, a covered porch, an abundance of windows, patterned flooring, arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, muraled walls and superb attention to detail was intentional. It reads: You’ve arrived.
A private island setting
On its own private island, getting to 1962 Sandy Point Lane is taking a scenic drive through Rivertowne, which is right across the street from Dunes West in upper Mount Pleasant.
There are several neighborhoods that make up this large community—The Tributary, Rivertowne Country Club, Parkers Landing, Carolina Isle, Palmetto Isle, Marsh Isle, Pine Isle, The Point at North Creek and Rivertowne on the Wando.
“This property is behind a private gate at the tip of a small island within Rivertowne on the Wando on Sandy Point Island,” said Barry Kalinsky of Carriage Properties.
Barry Kalinsky and Olin Chamberlain co-list the custom-built home that was built in the early 2000s. “The original owners are lifelong Charleston residents who have decided to downsize,” Chamberlain said.
One of Mount Pleasant’s most exclusive neighborhoods, the custom homes on Sandy Point Island begin at $3 million.
Inside
Arriving at the front door, one notes the dark-toned blue double curved doorway—a hint of what’s to come within—as entrances to and from rooms repeat the curved design. Step inside the home and right away, awe-inspiring views of the Wando River are visible from the large foyer.
“The home was built by Sam Lisi of Village Restorations,” Kalinsky said. “There are unobstructed views from virtually every room of the house.”
Lisi, who has been a Lowcountry builder and contractor for over 40 years, has worked on historic projects such as the Hibben House in the Old Village, new construction throughout Charleston, as well as Lowcountry commercial builds and renovations.
There are indeed water views from every room, and upon entering, the marbled floors, elegant fireplace and custom wood bar greet you, along with those vista views.
Also, on the main level is the primary suite. A mural introduces the suite from across its double-door entry. Blue-hued walls and custom painted tray ceiling with large windows allow light and water views upon rising and retiring. Storage is abundant and the ensuite bath has a large tub, separate shower and separate vanities.
Off the large foyer and entrance living area is an office/library and a formal dining room. An enormous chef’s kitchen flows into a family room with a fireplace and a more casual dining space. From here, walk outside to a covered, screened porch with custom-wood ceiling and outdoor kitchen. Off of the covered porch is another spacious sitting and entertaining area, an infinity pool and a lushly landscaped lot.
Upstairs, a muraled wall carries the island theme. Here, guest rooms with baths and private outdoor areas and a game/family room with large projection screen are housed. The current owners use one of the bedrooms as a home gym space. Imagine going out onto the upstairs porch/deck after a workout. Enjoy breezes and look out over the river to remind you why you live in the Lowcountry.
No expense or creative vision was spared for this home. The design, timeless, the location—pretty close to perfect.
“There’s also a three-car garage with a workshop area,” Kalinsky added.
Outside and beyond
The property has its own deepwater dock with boat lift and floating dock, if one wishes to enjoy fishing or boating instead of a day at the infinity-edge pool. The grounds are dotted with several palm trees and the home, surrounded by greenery, creates a very private haven. Herringbone brick pathways, patios and a large bricked driveway provide plenty of space for guests to mingle outdoors.
Community amenties are nearby. Drive about two miles to the neighborhood country club, with about every convenience one could want.
“Rivertowne offers a championship golf course, pool, tennis courts and a children’s playground,” Kalinsky said. “The best things about living on Sandy Point Island are the privacy and the fact there are only three other homes here.”
Rivertowne Country Club offers a semi-private course and various membership options to its residents. The only Arnold Palmer Signature golf course, it has 13 holes with marsh and river views. PGA instructors are on staff for both private and group lessons.
Though living on a private island with waterscape views and 24/7 access to the water may be just enough to make one want to stay at home.
As of Wednesday, December 9, the list price for the home at 1962 Sandy Point Lane was $3.295 million.
