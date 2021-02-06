1709 Indigo Island Drive: Lowcountry luxury in Hanahan

Hanahan is located in Berkeley County in the middle of North Charleston. In 1973, the City of Hanahan was incorporated. Since 2010, it has grown over 50 percent—to over 26,000 residents. A diverse community, there are brand new master-planned neighborhoods and older established ones, with homes dating back to the 1950s.
In a November 2020 article in the Post and Courier, Hanahan’s mayor Christie Rainwater said of Hanahan, “We’ve got a little something for everyone, young and old.”
Near the Mark Clark Expressway and I-526, Hanahan comprises about 10 square miles with single-family homes, townhomes and plenty of parks and green space.
Homes that are near the Goose Creek Reservoir waterfront can command prices into the millions. The wide-open body of water is 600 acres and fishing, kayaking and bird-watching are activities residents enjoy along its waterfront. Being able to look outside your door for nature views makes properties near it premium ones.
One such home at 1709 Indigo Island Drive is located within the intimate neighborhood of Indigo Island Reserve, a community of 63 homes, ranging in price from the $500,000s to the $900,000s. This particular property overlooks the reservoir.
Location, location, location
“Indigo Island Reserve is between the east side of the Goose Creek Reservoir and the wetlands behind it,” said Janet Newham of Carolina One Real Estate. “Northwoods Mall is minutes away with several restaurants close by. The Charleston airport is 15 minutes away and downtown Charleston is a 20-minute drive.”
Newham espouses Indigo Island’s amenities to be natural ones. “Kayaking and fishing from the back of this property is one of the many reasons why it’s so special.”
The current owners agreed, stating, “When we moved to the Lowcountry, we wanted to really experience the culture. Indigo Island was perfect as we found a Charleston style home with oak and elm trees covered in Spanish moss. It is a bird watching paradise with eagles, ospreys, blue herons, egrets and many more beautiful birds. The wildlife includes deer, foxes, raccoons, and the occasional alligator which we watch while having our coffee on the back porch.”
The land behind the house is protected, so all that natural beauty will always be there and within easy reach. The only reason the couple is leaving is to relocate to Texas to be close to children and grandchildren.
The custom-built, five-bedroom home has over 5,000 square feet and it’s pure Lowcountry classic with three levels. An enormous, three-car garage is beneath it and a broad front porch signals a big, warm welcome home.
“The front porch has a dual petticoat staircase,” Newham said. “In addition, the metal roof and its geothermal heating system keep energy bills low. The lot is .21 acres with a one-acre plus green space buffering the reservoir in the backyard.”
The great outdoors
If you’re going to live near protected wetlands, it makes sense to have an outdoor oasis right outside your back door.
“The saltwater pool in the backyard is electronically controlled and heated,” Newham explained. “It’s perfect for entertaining, relaxing and enjoying the views.”
The free-form, large pool has a concrete deck space surrounding it and black, wrought iron fencing encloses the area so that views are unobstructed. A back deck/porch on the main level is accessible from the master bedroom suite, family room and living room. A guest/mother-in-law room on the lower level provides ample space for guests and French doors lead to the pool area.
“The owners call this the ‘Cabana Room,’” Newham said. “It has a kitchen, full bathroom and a TV to keep up to date with sports.”
Or, make this space a home office, as homes today are re-imaging spaces with not one, but two home offices. Lunch breaks or Zoom calls poolside is an option here. A shaded patio area near the cabana is a wonderful spot for dining. An elevator from the lower level goes up to the main and second levels.
“There is a space for everyone,” said Newham. “With five bedrooms, a separate office space inside, the cabana room and several upscale features throughout—such as wired sound both inside and out, with the added benefit of an amazing amount of storage, this is a perfect family home or one for entertaining.”
Inside
From the moment you walk inside the home, it feels open, airy and brand new. Though built in 2008, its design is timeless. A grand entry has travertine marble and from there, cherry hardwoods run throughout. To the left is a large dining room and to the right, a winding staircase leads to the second level.
The main level has 10-foot ceilings and a neutral palette of pale gray walls and white moldings and wainscoting. The living room has floor-to-ceiling windows and overlooks the backyard. A stone fireplace and built-ins grace this space. A wide, curved entry way leads into the chef’s kitchen, which has a massive pantry and a wet bar. The result is elegant, free-flowing spaces, ideal for entertaining and family get-togethers. Another family room and intimate dining space are adjacent to the kitchen.
The master bedroom suite with separate dual vanities, claw-foot tub and separate shower are on this level, with two walk-in closets. A large laundry room with tiled floors and tons of cabinet space and counters is conveniently located near the kitchen.
Located toward the front of the home is a private office space that could also be used as a sixth bedroom. Large windows overlook the front porch from this room, and natural light is abundant.
The second level upstairs has nine-foot ceilings. The second-floor landing contains a bookcase with a custom, “hidden” storage space behind it. This floor comprises four other generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full Jack and Jill baths.
“This property and home within this ‘hidden’ neighborhood surrounded by nature makes it a wonderful place to relax and to rejuvenate,” Newham said. “With the short drive to downtown, you can enjoy the city and then come home to a beautiful, natural environment.”
As of February 3, 2020, the list price for the home at 1709 Indigo Island Drive was $925,000.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Janet Newham
Carolina One Real Estate
843.860.9672