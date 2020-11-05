1 million boxes of surgical gloves were ordered. They never arrived and the money is missing.

A South Carolina company ordered more than 1 million boxes of surgical gloves earlier this year, but months later those supplies have yet to arrive and the money it paid has allegedly gone missing.

ProPac Inc., a company that operates out of North Charleston, filed a lawsuit in federal court in late October that attempts to recover $5.2 million it spent on the personal protective equipment.

The company has a long history of acquiring disaster supplies for groups like the American Red Cross, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, public health departments and local fire stations.

That's what ProPac was doing when it hired contractors in June to find millions of surgical gloves it could supply to one of its customers.

But the deal quickly went sour and most recently resulted in claims that ProPac's money was seized at a factory in Vietnam.

Gordon King, the founder and CEO of ProPac, said his company has been supplying health care workers, first responders and private businesses with emergency supplies for more than three decades, and that its work has been in high demand during the pandemic.

King didn't intend for the deal to end up in a South Carolina federal court, he said. But he believes the supplier in the transaction has "taken advantage" of the situation by failing to ship the gloves and refusing to return ProPac's money.

"We regret to resort to legal action, but we are left with no other viable option," King said in a written statement provided to The Post and Courier.

The lawsuit ProPac filed officially named two contractors that were part of the deal: Atlantic Group USA and Medical Biowaste Solutions Inc.

Atlantic Group operated as the middle man in the deal. It was hired by ProPac to find a ready supply of gloves, which has become a difficult job during the pandemic.

Federal court records show the case is largely focused on the role of California-based Medical Biowaste Solutions and its CEO, Randall Roth.

Roth, according to the court records, promised his company could deliver the surgical gloves ProPac needed. Atlantic Group then sent Medical Biowaste Solutions the cash for those promised shipments, according to the court records.

From there, it's unclear what happened.

Medical Biowaste Solutions did not return emails sent to the company's attorneys. Daniel Weber, an attorney with Atlantic Group, said his company believes they were defrauded along with ProPac.

According to the lawsuit, Medical Biowaste Solutions repeatedly made promises that "the gloves were moving." Roth allegedly promised that 322,000 gloves would be shipped through air freight and asked for $722,000 more to pay for those transportation costs.

But the gloves were never given to the Atlantic Group or ProPac, according to the lawsuit.

The client ProPac was obtaining the latex gloves for eventually pulled out of the deal. That's when ProPac began trying to get its $5.2 million back and the story from Roth allegedly changed.

According to an email filed in court, Roth allegedly claimed the money his company received had been seized when the Vietnamese government raided a factory where the gloves were being manufactured.

That claim is now being scrutinized in federal court, and there are questions whether there is even a factory in Vietnam.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel has ordered Medical Biowaste Solutions to turn over any contracts or communications the company had with the alleged facility in Vietnam. He also ordered the company show him the wire transfers to prove where ProPac's money went.

The case could come to a head next week. Roth is being ordered to testify under oath about the missing money, the alleged factory in Vietnam and his company's promise to supply the surgical gloves.