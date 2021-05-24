Business forecasters bullish about growth this year; big expansion at LA Airport is completed

Economists predict best growth in 37 years
WASHINGTON — The nation's business economists have grown much more optimistic about the U.S. economy this year, with a majority predicting that increased vaccinations, stronger job gains and further government aid will accelerate growth to its fastest pace in nearly four decades.
A survey being released May 24 by the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel expects the economy to expand 6.5 percent this year. That would be the sharpest such increase since 1984, when the nation was also emerging from a deep recession.
The NABE's findings, based on the responses of 49 forecasters earlier this month, sketched a far brighter picture of the economy than its previous such survey, released in March, did. In that survey, the economists had collectively envisioned growth of just 4.8 percent this year.
As the economic recovery strengthens, concerns have been growing about rising inflation pressures.
"Inflation expectations moved up significantly from those in the March survey, but panelists anticipate inflation easing in the second half of 2021," said Holly Wade, chair of the association's survey committee.
LAX opens huge $1.7B concourse
LOS ANGELES — A massive new $1.73 billion concourse with 15 gates opened Monday at Los Angeles International Airport. Known as West Gates, it will serve both international and domestic flights.
The 4½-year construction project was part of a $14.5 billion airport modernization project.
Located just west of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, the five-level, 750,000-square-foot West Gates is 1,700 feet long.
Officials said it is based around a digitally based travel experience, including biometric boarding gates, thousands of places to plug in and access wireless internet — with 5G later this year — and touchscreen kiosks.
There are two nursing rooms, three play areas for children and a relief area for service animals.
The airport described the West Gates' baggage handling and boarding system as the most advanced in the U.S.
And a new metro station will at long last connect the airport to Los Angeles County's light rail system.
Canal's claim over once-stuck ship in legal limbo
CAIRO — An Egyptian appeals court said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority's demands to uphold financial claims that led to the seizure of the cargo ship that blocked the waterway in March.
The authority and the ship's owner are locked in a dispute who was at fault when the Ever Given ran aground in the canal linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea and how much compensation should be paid.
The appeals court referred the case to a lower court to decide on the legality of the seizure of the ship until the settlement of compensation claim between the the Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the ship's Japanese owner, according to Hazem Barakat, a lawyer representing the vessel's owner.
The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 3.7 miles north of the southern entrance. A massive effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized ship six days later.
Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.
At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $550 million, the head of the canal authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said in comments on a television program on Sunday.
Peloton plans to build first US factory
NEW YORK — Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio.
The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Peloton Interactive Inc. said it plans to break ground on the site in Troy Township over the summer. The company anticipates adding more than 2,000 jobs in Ohio over the next few years. Positions will span corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.
The company employs about 3,700 workers, according to FactSet.
Peloton has faced surging demand during the pandemic.
NC jobless rate posts 7th monthly decline
RALEIGH — North Carolina's unemployment rate has reached another COVID-19 post-lockdown low, even as overall job growth is somewhat uneven.
April's seasonally adjusted state jobless rate of 5 percent marks a decline for a seventh consecutive month, according to the N.C. Commerce Department. It compares to the top pandemic rate of 13.5 percent recorded in both April 2020 and May 2020.
While the number of employed people grew by 4,500 between March and April to about 4.76 million, overall non-farm employment actually dropped by 5,800. And with the number of unemployed also falling by 8,100, it appears some displaced workers are no longer actively seeking work.
The employment categories that include professional and business services and transportation saw the largest numerical decline, according to data released by the department.
NJ casino earnings more than triple
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Atlantic City casinos' gross operating profit soared in the first quarter of this year to more than $95 million, more than three times the amount they earned in the first quarter of 2020, when the COVID-19 shutdown wiped out half of March.
Figures released May 24 show eight of the nine casinos posted increases in their gross operating profit, with only Bally's posting an operating loss. Gross operating profit includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and other charges, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City gambling industry.
James Plousis, chairman of the N.J. Casino Control Commission, said this year's figures are not evenly comparable to the first quarter of 2020 due to the virus-related shutdown. So he chose to compare this year's performance to the first quarter of 2019, when all the casinos were operating and the pandemic had not yet occurred.
Under that comparison, earnings are 11 percent higher, he said.
"The strength of internet gaming and the safe return of tourists to Atlantic City are a powerful combination," he said. "Last week's lifting of casino capacity restrictions bolsters confidence for a strong recovery this summer."
Mexico to buy Shell share of US refinery
MEXICO CITY — Mexico will buy Shell's 50 percent share in the jointly owned Deer Park refinery near Houston for about $600 million, it was announced May 24.
The move comes as part of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's central policy to build, acquire or renovate oil refineries, in an era when most countries are trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.
"We are going to stop buying fuel abroad ... we will become self sufficient by 2023," said López Obrador, who is spending about $9 billion to build a similar-size refinery in his home state of Tabasco.
The Mexican president had complained recently that Deer Park had not yielded any benefits for Mexico since 1993, apparently because most of the profits had been reinvested. But he acknowledged the refinery does process 340,000 barrels of crude per day, much of that Mexican crude.
The state-owned Pemex oil company pledged to operate the plant in an environmentally responsible way.
Shell said its 100 percent-owned Deer Park Chemicals facility located adjacent to the site was not part of the sale.