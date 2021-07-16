Business Briefs

Tidelands Health becomes second in state to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for staff members
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Tidelands Health announced July 16 that it is requiring its staff members to be vaccinated from COVID-19, the second health system in the state to do so behind MUSC Health.
Vaccination is required for all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners and contractors as part of the health system’s commitment to protect patients and fellow employees, Tidelands released in a statement.
“The majority of our employee and physician partners, including more than 90 percent of employed physicians, have already received the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer, in a press release. “It is our responsibility to our patients and to each other to move to a fully vaccinated workforce."
Vaccinations for those associated with Tidelands Health will have to be completed by Sept. 7. An attestation and declination process has been established for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons, the release stated. Individuals who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 may also choose to decline the vaccine.
Those who do not comply by the deadline will be fired.
-Jay Rodriguez
New Chick-fil-A planned for the north end of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH — National chain Chick-fil-A plans to open a location at the north end of Myrtle Beach at the location that formerly housed Calli Baker's Firehouse Bar.
Bids for work on the project, which will include new construction and remodeling the current location at 10131 N. Kings Highway, are private and will be opened July 19.
It is unknown when Chick-fil-A #4672 will be opened. A message for their corporate office was not returned.
- Jay Rodriguez
Horry County looking to offer 'economic incentives' to a potential company
CONWAY — Horry County Council is looking to give "economic incentives" to an unnamed company potentially in the Loris area.
During the July 13 council meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the "economic incentive package for Project Llama," except for Councilmember Al Allen, who was not present during the meeting.
As the project was discussed behind closed doors, none of the main details are known such as the company, number of jobs or economic impact the company could bring.
An example of an economic incentive is if county decides to give a company that is looking to move to the area a tax break or subsidy to help influence them to bring their development to the county.
When asked if Council Chairman Johnny Gardner would elaborate on the project he said the project is still confidential but said it will be "good for Horry County."
"Anytime we have business trying to come here, there's different incentives that we use," Gardner said. "If we're courting a business to come here and we're negotiating back and forth that's something we probably don't want to get out."
Councilmember Johnny Vaught confirmed to The Sun News the potential company might occupy the former Accent Stainless Steel manufacturing facility in Loris.
Accent Stainless Steel promised back in 2015 to bring 65 jobs to the Loris area but jobs and economic impact of the company never happened. Multiple news outlets reported the company's sudden closer in 2018, after a Canadian company acquired it and shut it down.
When Accent Stainless Steel was approved, it received job development credits from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development.
- Alex Brizee