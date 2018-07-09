Court backs $10B VW emissions deal
SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. appeals court on Monday approved a $10 billion settlement between Volkswagen and car owners caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal.
The deal delivered "tangible, substantial benefits" and the federal judge who approved it did more than enough to ensure it was fair, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously.
The German automaker agreed to spend up to $10 billion compensating owners of roughly 475,000 Volkswagens and Audi vehicles with 2-liter diesel engines — the bulk of the vehicles caught up in the scandal.
Under the terms of the deal, the automaker agreed to either buy back the cars or fix them and to pay each owner thousands of dollars in additional compensation. That deal in 2016 as part of a $15 billion settlement that also included $2.7 billion for environmental mitigation and $2 billion to promote zero-emissions vehicles.
VW has acknowledged that more than 550,000 vehicles in the U.S. were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while on the road.
Uber may invest in scooter rental firm
SAN FRANCISCO — Uber appears to be getting into the scooter-rental business.
The ride-hailing company tweeted a link Monday to a story about an Uber investment in Lime, a startup based in San Mateo, Calif.
Bloomberg News reports the companies will announce that Uber is investing in Lime in a deal that values the scooter outfit at $1.1 billion. The report says Uber will put its names on the bikes.
Customers can rent Lime scooters in many urban locations and leave them parked for the next customer to ride. The company is looking to buy tens of thousands of lightweight scooters to expand its reach.
For Uber, the move follows its purchase earlier this year of Jump Bikes, which rents electric bicycles in a half-dozen cities including San Francisco, Chicago and Washington.
Consumer debt up by $24B in May
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in a year and a half, boosted by a big increase in credit card borrowing.
Consumer debt rose $24.5 billion in May after an increase of $10 billion in April, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. It was the biggest monthly increase since a rise of $24.8 billion in November 2016.
The category that includes credit cards climbed $16.3 billion in May after increasing by $5 billion in April.
Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
The hefty gain in consumer credit in May pushed borrowing to a total $3.90 trillion on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The Fed's monthly borrowing report does not include mortgages or any other debt secured by real estate, such as home equity lines of credit.
LL Bean gets new credit card partner
FREEPORT, Maine — Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean has a new credit card vendor.
The company is partnering with Citi Retail Services and Mastercard after ending its relationship with Barclays and Visa.
The card offers rewards points on purchases and free monogramming on L.L. Bean purchases. It also offers free shipping on all L.L. Bean purchases, eliminating the $50 threshold for other customers.
Existing card holders will be issued new credit cards with the upgrades.
CEO Steve Smith said the new card offers a better value that'll to help welcome new customers "to share in our passion for the outdoors."
German exports rise; trade tensions loom
FRANKFURT, Germany — German exports rose in May, suggesting trade disputes in recent days with the United States haven't yet damaged Europe's biggest economy.
The national statistics agency said Monday that exports rose by 1.8 percent over April. Compared with a year earlier, exports were down 1.3 percent.
Analyst Carsten Brzeski at ING said a recent weakening of the euro currency's exchange rate should more than offset the negative effects of U.S. tariffs on European aluminum and steel. However, he added that "looking ahead and despite the very benign impact of trade tensions so far, a fully-fledged trade war would surely leave negative marks on the German economy."
For the moment, "the hard data tells a different story."
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
NZ military to buy Boeing planes
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is buying four Boeing maritime patrol planes from the U.S. to replace aging aircraft, Defense Minister Ron Mark said Monday.
The planes will cost $1.6 billion, including training systems, infrastructure and other associated costs, he said. It will take delivery of the planes and begin operations from 2023 and will pay for the planes and infrastructure over a number of years.
The P8-A Poseidon planes will replace six aging Orion patrol planes operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force. Boeing says the planes are designed for long-range anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Twitter fake-account purge hits stock
NEW YORK — Twitter shares tumbled Monday after a news report quantified its purge of fake and malicious accounts, noting that the aggressive action could harm its user growth.
Twitter has been open but vague about its crackdown, an effort aimed at preventing the spread of fake news and making its service more welcoming for real people.
The Washington Post put numbers on the effort Friday , reporting that Twitter suspended 70 million accounts in May and June. Twitter shares fell more than 9 percent amid fears that the removals could dent the company's reported user figures.
The stock shaved that loss after Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal tweeted that most of the removed accounts are inactive and thus don't count against Twitter's monthly user numbers. Twitter reported 336 million users in April.