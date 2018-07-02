Tech companies lead US stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed higher Monday after a last-minute market rally erased the losses from a daylong slump.
Technology companies led the market rebound. Banks and health care stocks also notched gains. Energy took the biggest losses as crude oil prices declined. Big department store chains and consumer goods companies also declined.
The stock market, which was coming off two weekly losses in a row, was in the red for most of the day following disappointing economic data out of Asia that left global indexes sharply lower.
Trading volume was lighter than usual ahead of Tuesday, when U.S. markets are scheduled to close early for the Independence Day holiday the following day.
"We opened very low and then, during the course of the day, the market started to basically gain some momentum," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The volume in the market typically comes down markedly in a holiday week, and moves can be exaggerated to the upside as well as to the downside by events, headlines or data."
Investors continued to focus on global trade tensions. The European Union warned the Trump administration Monday that it might slap tariffs on $300 billion of U.S. exports in retaliation for Trump's threatened tariffs on European cars. On Sunday, Canada started imposing tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. goods in response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.
The U.S. is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products starting this Friday. In response, China has said it will raise import duties on $34 billion worth of American goods.
PC, data giant Dell going public again
NEW YORK — Dell is going public again after a five-year sojourn as a privately held company.
As part of a $21.7 billion agreement announced Monday, the PC and data storage company is offering to exchange tracking stock for a new class of common shares.
The investment firm Silver Lake took Dell Technologies Inc. private in 2013. Founder and majority shareholder Michael Dell will hold on to his role as chairman and CEO, while Silver Lake will keep its minority stake.
Class V stockholders can choose $109 in cash for each share they hold, or 1.3665 shares of Class C common stock. The Class C shares will list on the New York Stock Exchange.
Subsidiary VMware will issue an $11 billion dividend, with $9 billion going to Dell.
The transaction needs shareholder approval.
CEO: Tesla hits goal for Models 3s
DETROIT — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered on its CEO's promise to build a lower-priced car at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of June.
CEO Elon Musk sent an e-mail to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that's designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker.
The e-mail was reported by the website Electrek, and the company confirmed its authenticity.
Model 3 sales are critical to Tesla's future. Last summer, Musk promised to build 5,000 per week by December and 10,000 per week in 2018. But he also warned at the time that Tesla was entering at least six months of "manufacturing hell" as it tried to hit the targets.
Factory output was faster than expected
WASHINGTON — American manufacturing expanded at an unexpectedly fast pace in June, another sign of strength for U.S. industry.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchase managers, says its manufacturing index rose last month to 60.2. That's the highest level since February and up from 58.7 in May. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. factories are on a 22-month winning streak.
Production and new export orders grew faster in June. Hiring and new orders overall grew, but more slowly than they did in May.
Seventeen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth last month, led by textile mills and makers of wood products.
Factories registered growth despite shortages of labor and material, said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing survey committee.
Construction spending climbed for May
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects edged up 0.4 percent in May, while April's figure was revised down significantly — signs that new building is still uneven despite a growing economy.
The Commerce Departments says the uptick in May brought total construction spending to a seasonally adjusted all-time high of $1.31 trillion, 4.5 percent higher than a year ago. April's figure was revised down to 0.9 percent from what was originally reported as 1.8 percent gain, which would have been the largest increase in 24 years. That came on the heels of 0.9 percent drop in March, the first monthly drop since last July.
Residential projects increased 0.8 percent in May as new single-family home construction rose 0.6 percent and the volatile apartment building sector jumped 1.6 percent.
Facebook: 800K users affected by bug
NEW YORK — Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.
The company said Monday that the bug was active between May 29 and June 5. While the person who was unblocked by this bug could not see content users shared with their friends, they could have seen things that were posted to a wider audience. Facebook says the problem has been fixed.
It's the second software bug in less than a month that the company has notified users about. In June, Facebook disclosed that a software bug led some users to post publicly by default regardless of their previous settings. That bug affected as many as 14 million users over several days in May.
Oldest nuke plant in U.S is closing
LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Federal regulators say America's oldest nuclear power plant will shut down Sept. 17, and plans to have its reactor fuel placed into dry storage within about six years. But the Oyster Creek plant, which opened in 1969, will remain in Lacey Township, N.J., until nearly the end of this century.
Officials with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission say Chicago-based Exelon, which owns Oyster Creek, will put it into so-called "safe store" condition until 2075 as radiation levels dissipate. Dismantling of the plant itself should take place between 2075 and 2078.
The plant reached a deal with New Jersey regulators to shut down earlier than permitted in return for not having to build costly cooling towers.
Surveys: Manufacturing in China cools
BEIJING — Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing slowed in June as exports weakened, Beijing tightened lending controls and trade tensions with Washington rose.
The business magazine Caixin said Monday its monthly purchasing managers' index edged down to 51.0 from May's 51.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. A separate index released over the weekend by the Chinese government statistics agency declined to 51.5 from May's 51.9.
China faces the threat of U.S. tariff hikes in a dispute over trade and technology but economic indicators already are turning down after Beijing tightened lending controls last year to rein in rising debt.
Caixin said its survey showed manufacturing improved for a 13th straight month, though exports fell for a third month. It said manufacturers reported employment declined at the fastest rate in 11 months.
Exports have shrunk as a share of China's economy and contribute less than 1 percent of annual growth but still support millions of manufacturing jobs.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts this year's Chinese economic growth to decline from last year's 6.9 percent to a still-robust 6.6 percent. Longer-term, the IMF expects growth to decline to 5.5 percent by 2023.