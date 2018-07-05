Tech, health care drive stock gains
NEW YORK — Technology and health care companies led U.S. stocks broadly higher Thursday, setting the market on track to break a two-week losing streak.
Some encouraging economic data helped put investors in a buying mood, though trading volume was relatively subdued as markets reopened following the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.
Wall Street could be in for a bumpier ride Friday, when U.S. tariffs on billions of Chinese goods are set to kick in. Investors will also be watching out for the Labor Department's latest monthly report on jobs and wages.
"It feels like the market is responding to the stronger economic data and some easing of the trade tensions overnight and focusing a bit more on fundamentals and a bit less on the ongoing concerns about trade," said Christine Scalley, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
Survey: Employers add 177K jobs in June
WASHINGTON — American businesses added 177,000 workers in June, a sign of health and resilience for the U.S. labor market and economy, according to a private survey.
Payroll processor ADP said Thursday that hiring was led by employers with more than 50 workers, accounting for 84 percent of the job growth. The education and health sector led the gains by adding 46,000 workers. Leisure and hospitality added 33,000 jobs, as did professional and business services.
The job growth of the past several years reflects an economic expansion that is now entering its tenth year. But the hiring gains are now creating a challenge for employers to find capable workers, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which helps put together the report.
"Business' number one problem is finding qualified workers," Zandi said. "At the current pace of job growth, if sustained, this problem is set to get much worse."
Employers could address this shortage by raising wages, but significant pay growth has yet to take hold. Average hourly wages have been flat for the past year after adjusting for inflation, according to the Labor Department.
Fed discussed future slow rate hikes
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month discussed the impact of further hikes in interest rates, saying that by next year they could be at levels that might begin to slow economic growth.
While not forecasting a recession, Fed officials said they were monitoring changes in market-set interest rates. A narrowing in the gap between short-term and long-term rates has been an accurate predictor of downturns in the past.
The Fed officials also noted heightened concerns from businesses about President Donald Trump's get-tough trade policies and that some executives had already scaled back future spending plans because of the uncertainty.
The discussions were revealed with release of the minutes of the Fed's June meeting in which the central bank boosted its key rate for a second time this year.
Google says its Documents tool secure
MOSCOW — Google said Thursday that its document writing tool Google Documents was secure even as Russian internet users discovered scores of files that appeared to be intended for private use.
The Russian Internet company Yandex said in a statement that some users contacted the company Wednesday to say that its public search engine was yielding what looked like personal Google Documents files, suggesting there may have been a data breach.
On Wednesday night, Russian social media users started posting scores of such documents, including an internal memo from a Russian bank, press summaries and company business plans. The veracity of those documents could not be independently confirmed.
Google said in a statement that search engines can only turn up Google documents that had either been deliberately made public by its authors or when a user publishes a link to a document and makes it available for public access and search. It did not elaborate.
Ilya Grabovsky, a spokesman for Yandex, said its search only yields files that don't require logins or passwords. He added that the files were also turning up in other search engines.
Service firms grew at strong pace in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. service firms expanded at a surprisingly strong pace in June as companies saw gains in business activity and new orders.
The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its services index rose to 59.1 last month, compared to 58.6 in May. Any reading above 50 signals growth.
The services sector, which employs most Americans, has now expanded for 101 consecutive months, or more than eight years.
The June gain was stronger than expected. Many economists believed that the index reading might slip slightly.
The solid gain in the services sector followed an unexpectedly strong reading for the ISM's manufacturing index.
Analysts said the two strong readings for the ISM indexes support their belief that the overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, would rebound strongly in the April-June quarter from a weak first quarter, when GDP grew at a lackluster annual rate of 2 percent.
Mortgage rates slip in US to 4.52%
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be home buyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 4.52 percent from 4.55 percent a week ago. Rates have declined in five of the past six weeks. Still, the average rate has increased from a year ago when it stood at 3.96 percent.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.99 percent from 4.04 percent a year ago.
Mortgage rates have declined as investors have bought 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, causing their yield to decline. The yield peaked in May at 3.11 percent and has since dipped to 2.83 percent as the financial markets have sought a haven amid risks of a trade war.
Despite the recent declines, long-term loan rates remain near their highest levels in seven years. The average 30-year mortgage rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24; the 15-year rate hit 4.15 percent that day.
German factory orders surge in May
BERLIN — German factory orders surged in May, beating economists' expectations and ending a string of declines.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday that industrial orders rose 2.6 percent in May over the previous month in Europe's largest economy when adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects.
The increase was driven by a 6.7 percent rise in orders from within the eurozone and 4.3 percent increase in domestic orders. The last time factory orders increased was in December 2017, and the succession of monthly declines had raised concerns that the German economy may be cooling.
Economists had predicted a 1.1 percent increase in May.
The Economy Ministry says industrial growth should continue in a gradual upward trend in the coming months.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.