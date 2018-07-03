Stocks end lower in pre-holiday trading
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday following a swift sell-off in the final minutes of a shortened trading session ahead of the Independence Day holiday.
The losses snapped a three-day winning streak for the stock market, wiping out modest gains from earlier in the day.
Technology companies and banks led the market slide, outweighing gains in health care and energy stocks. Gainers slightly outnumbered fallers on the New York Stock Exchange, with small-company stocks faring better than the overall market. Trading volume was lighter than usual going into Wednesday's U.S. market holiday.
U.S. markets reopen on Thursday, and investors will have no shortage of reasons to snap out of the holiday lull by the end of the week. On Friday the U.S. will start imposing a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports. And China is expected to strike back with tariffs on a similar amount of U.S. exports.
Report: Facebook probe includes FBI, SEC
WASHINGTON — The Washington Post reports that a federal probe into Facebook's sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica now involves the FBI, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department.
The Post report said representatives from those agencies have joined the Federal Trade Commission in examining the actions and statements of Facebook and its executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It cited five unnamed people familiar with the matter. Facebook says it is cooperating.
Trump: US courting other bike makers
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the administration is courting motorcycle companies that want to move to the U.S. after Harley-Davidson said it's moving some assembly overseas.
Harley-Davidson drew Trump's wrath last week after the manufacturer announced it's moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe to facilities outside the U.S. The company blamed the decision on tariffs imposed by the European Union to retaliate for tariffs Trump imposed on a host of EU products.
Trump says Tuesday on Twitter that Harley-Davidson customers aren't happy with the Milwaukee-based company's announcement. He also notes that sales were down 7 percent in 2017, but a sales drop last year cannot be attributed to Harley-Davidson's announcement last week.
Trump didn't name any motorcycle companies. The White House had no immediate comment.
Nonprofit seeks Explorer recall due to fumes
DETROIT — A nonprofit auto safety advocacy group is asking Ford to recall 1.35 million Explorer SUVs due to continued complaints of exhaust fumes in the passenger compartments.
The Center for Auto Safety says it found 44 complaints in a government database about fumes and potential carbon monoxide after owners had taken Explorers in for free repairs in a customer service campaign. The center made its request in a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett this week.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating the problem for two years in police and civilian Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years, but it has not reached a conclusion.
Ford says Explorers are safe, owner complaints have decreased and the free service has addressed the exhaust odors.
Suit targeting LL Beans' return policy tossed
CHICAGO — A federal judge has dismissed an Illinois man's lawsuit targeting L.L. Bean's new return policy.
The judge ruled that Victor Bondi failed to establish that he'd suffered a loss or was dissatisfied with the boots he bought in 2017 before the Maine-based retailer announced the return policy change.
The company says items purchased before Feb. 9, 2018, are not subject to the revised policy so long as there's proof of purchase. Going forward, there's a one-year limit for returns of most purchases.
St. Croix oil refinery set to reopen
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands — The U.S. Virgin Islands says it has reached a $1.4 billion deal to reopen one of the world's largest refineries in a move expected to boost the U.S. territory's economy.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp said Monday that private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners will restart a St. Croix refinery that closed in 2012. He said refinery operations will start in late 2019 with an estimated 200,000 barrels of crude oil to be processed daily. Mapp said revenues could top $600 million over the first 10 years and that hundreds of jobs will be created.
Legislators still have to vote on the deal that would see 50 percent of annual revenues go toward the island's public pension system. Mapp said remaining revenues will help build an upscale hotel in St. Thomas.
China warns travelers to US
BEIJING — China has issued a safety warning to its citizens traveling to the United States amid rising tensions between the sides over accusations of unfair trading practices and other disputes.
The warning issued late last week and posted on the Website of the Chinese Embassy in Washington touches on issues from the high cost of medical treatment in the U.S. to the importance of guarding against crime and terrorist attacks and the powers wielded by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Tuesday that China's government was merely fulfilling its duty to warn travelers of "potential dangers."
U.S. tariffs meant to punish China for allegedly unfair trading practices are due to take effect Friday. Friction has also grown over the South China Sea and Taiwan.
Ex-billionaire from Brazil is convicted
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian businessman who amassed and then lost a multi-billion-dollar fortune has been convicted of corruption and money laundering and sentenced to 30 years.
Eike Batista was found guilty of paying around $16.5 million in bribes to the former Rio de Janeiro governor to gain an advantage in government contracts. Ex-Gov. Sergio Cabral was also convicted. It's one of several corruption cases against Cabral, who is already in prison.
In 2011, Batista was listed by Forbes magazine as the world's eighth-richest person. By 2013, his fortune had crumbled amid debts in his energy sector companies.
A federal judge in Rio de Janeiro signed the decision on Monday but it did not become widely known until Tuesday. The G1 news portal reported that Batista's lawyer said he would appeal.