Stocks climb again, on Pepsi-led rally
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks shook off some midday doldrums and rose for the fourth day in a row Tuesday as strong results from Pepsi helped household goods companies. The market is at its highest level since early February.
Shares of most kinds of large companies finished higher, with food and consumer products makers, energy companies and utilities making some of the biggest gains. Pepsi staged its biggest rally in almost nine years after a solid second-quarter report.
The S&P 500 is the highest it's been since Feb. 1 and has climbed seven times in the last eight days even though the U.S. and China are now in open conflict over trade. Wall Street has focused instead on last week's strong jobs report for June as well as company earnings reports.
Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said investors are taking a risk by overlooking how damaging the trade war might get.
"This is all about pushing aside that which is messy and difficult to calculate," she said. "It's far easier to ignore it."
US job quits reach a 17-year high
WASHINGTON — Businesses advertised fewer jobs in May than the previous month, but the tally of open positions outnumbered the ranks of the unemployed for only the second time in the past two decades.
The Labor Department also says the proportion of workers quitting their jobs reached the highest level since April 2001. Quits are seen as a positive sign that workers are confident they can find another job. Most people who quit do so for higher-paying positions.
The figures reflect a strong job market driven by optimistic employers seeking to expand their workforces. Last week's jobs report showed that businesses hired workers at a healthy pace and the unemployment rate remained very low, at 4 percent.
There were 6.64 million available jobs in May, but just 6 million unemployed people.
American Air to jettison plastic straws
DALLAS — American Airlines says it will stop using plastic straws and drink stirs and replace them with biodegradable alternatives.
American said Tuesday that starting this month in its airport lounges it will serve drinks with straw and wood stir sticks and begin moving to what it called eco-friendly flatware.
American, the world's biggest airline, said that in November on board planes it will replace plastic stir sticks with ones made from bamboo. The airline said the moves will eliminate more than 71,000 pounds of plastic a year.
Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest U.S. carrier, said in May that it would phase out plastic straws and citrus picks starting this summer and replace them with "sustainable, marine-friendly alternatives." Larger U.S. airlines — Delta, United and Southwest — still use plastic straws, according to representatives of those carriers.
Starbucks and other food companies have recently announced they will phase out plastic straws and polystyrene foam cups from its stores by 2020.
IHOP owns up to faked name change
NEW YORK — IHOP has come clean.
The pancake chain has acknowledged that a name change announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its hamburger menu.
The company best known for its breakfasts already had burgers on the menu but had started using the IHOb name on social media, its website and for in-store promotions to draw attention to a new line of burgers made of Black Angus ground beef. On Monday, it was back on social media, this time to promote a pancake deal tied to IHOP's 60th birthday.
On Twitter, the company said, "That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."
Cuba eases up on private tourism firms
HAVANA — The Cuban government will allow new restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and transportation businesses by the end of the year, reopening the most vibrant sectors of the private economy after freezing growth for more than a year.
The government is unveiling a set of new regulations meant to control the growth of tourism-related private businesses and collect more tax revenue from them. Private restaurants and bed-and-breakfasts boomed after U.S.-Cuba normalization in 2014 prompted rapid growth in tourism to Cuba.
Tax evasion and purchase of stolen state materials also boomed in the mostly cash-based private hospitality sector. Among other measures, the new regulations announced Tuesday require private businesses to move all their revenue through state-run bank accounts. Cuba froze new licenses for restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and other key business in August 2017.
Tesla announces deal for Shanghai factory
SAN FRANCISCO — Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first factory outside the United States in Shanghai.
Tesla says an agreement signed Tuesday with a Shanghai city government agency calls for construction to start in the near future. It says production would begin three years after that and eventually increase to 500,000 vehicles annually.
The announcement comes amid mounting U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and follows Beijing's decision in April to end restrictions that required foreign automakers to work through joint ventures with local partners.
China is the world's biggest electric vehicle market. Automakers are investing heavily to develop models to appeal to local customers.