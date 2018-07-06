Stocks snap higher despite trade tiff
NEW YORK — The trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated Friday, but Wall Street focused on a solid jobs report instead.
After a wobbly start, U.S. stocks mounted a broad rally, shaking off two consecutive weekly losses.
"The markets had already sold off the prior two weeks," said Dan Heckman, national investment consultant at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The market probably had built that expectation in already and today we're seeing a nice rebound."
A solid pickup in hiring by U.S. employers last month also helped keep investors in a buying mood. The Labor Department said that U.S. employers added 213,000 jobs in June. Average hourly pay rose just 2.7 percent from a year earlier, which means that after adjusting for inflation wages remain nearly flat.
NC consumers could see $5B coal-ash bill
RALEIGH — A string of decisions by North Carolina regulators means electricity consumers could be seeing a multibillion-dollar bill to clean up mountains of waste Duke Energy created by spending decades burning coal to produce power.
State utilities regulators late last month decided that both North Carolina divisions of the country's No. 2 power company could charge ratepayers the first $778 million chunk of a cleanup projected to cost about $5 billion.
Cleanup became a priority after a major leak from a Duke Energy site in 2014 left coal ash coating 70 miles of the Dan River on the North Carolina-Virginia border. The waste byproduct contains toxic metals like lead, mercury and arsenic.
The company pleaded guilty to federal environmental crimes in 2015 for its coal ash handling, and thus admitted "pervasive, system-wide shortcomings," the North Carolina Utilities Commission said in its ruling last month.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he's going to court to try stopping Duke from passing along its costs to excavate some ash pits and cover others. Duke Energy said that it followed industry practices and applicable regulations.
"This case will ultimately be decided by the North Carolina Supreme Court," Stein said.
Trade deficit falls to $43.1B in May
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit dropped in May to the lowest level in 19 months as U.S. exports rose to a record level. But the trade gap between the United States and China increased sharply, underscoring the economic tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
The Commerce Department says the May trade deficit — the difference between what America sells and what it buys in foreign markets — fell 6.6 percent to $43.1 billion. It was the smallest imbalance since October 2016.
Exports climbed 1.9 percent to a record $215.3 billion. Imports were up a smaller 0.4 percent to $258.4 billion.
The United States imposed penalty tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods on Friday. China retaliated in kind, starting what Beijing called the "biggest trade war in economic history.
CFPB official who sued Trump to resign
NEW YORK — Leandra English, who sued President Donald Trump for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as deputy director of the bureau, is planning to resign early next week.
English was one of the last Obama administration holdovers left at the bureau, and was appointed deputy director of the bureau after Richard Cordray, the previous permanent director, resigned.
Corday installed English as his intended successor, but President Trump appointed former South Carolina lawmaker Mick Mulvaney as acting director of the bureau. English unsuccessfully sued to block Mulvaney's appointment, and since Mulvaney took over, she largely was sidelined by the current administration.
English said she plans to drop her lawsuit against the White House as well, citing the fact that Trump nominated last month Kathy Kraninger to be the next permanent director for the bureau.
Airbus doubles down on Brexit warning
LONDON — Aviation giant and Boeing Co. rival Airbus has underscored its threat to leave Britain if the country exits the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.
Speaking to reporters Friday, Airbus CEO Tom Enders was candid about his frustration with the government's lack of progress in talks with the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with her Cabinet later Friday in an effort to hammer out a unified position on Brexit more than two years after the country voted to leave the bloc.
Enders says "her majesty's government still has no clue, or at least no consensus, on how to execute Brexit without severe harm."
The company, which employs about 14,000 people in the U.K., has said it will "reconsider its long-term footprint in the country" if there is no deal.
Samsung forecasts weak 2Q profit
SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday its second-quarter operating profit rose 5 percent over a year earlier, a smaller than expected gain that showed an end to its record-breaking earnings streak.
In its earnings preview, the South Korean company estimated its April-to-June operating profit at the U.s. equivalent of $13.2 billion, missing expectations. That represents a 5 percent fall from the previous quarter when its operating profit was at an all-time high.
It also means an end to Samsung's streak of record-breaking earnings fueled by the lucrative memory chip business. Samsung's quarterly operating profit posted gains since the fourth quarter of 2016 when it began to renew its record-high quarterly results.
Sales fell 5 percent over a year earlier to $51.7 billion.