Ford extends 560K warranties
DETROIT— Ford is extending the warranties on about 560,000 small cars in the U.S. and Canada to cover a litany of problems with a troubled six-speed automatic transmission.
The company has faced a string of lawsuits and complaints about the transmissions, which can lurch into gear or feel like they are slipping.
The latest move covers 2014 through 2016 model year Focuses built before Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 2014 and 2015 Fiestas built before Oct. 15, 2014.
It extends clutch warranties to seven years or 100,000 miles, while the warranty on the transmission control computer goes to 10 years or 150,000 miles. Ford also will reimburse customers in this group who paid for clutch repairs out of their own pockets, and it's giving owners of older Focuses and Fiestas another chance to get a free transmission software update.
Macy's report raises red flags
NEW YORK — Macy's lowered its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled with a big earnings miss during the second quarter as it was forced to slash prices on unsold merchandise.
The department store said Wednesday a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather clothing and an accelerating decline in international tourism led to rising inventory levels.
Macy's also raised another red flag: shoppers don't have an appetite for higher prices in a ballooning U.S. trade war with China. Macy's was forced to raise prices on some luggage, housewares and furniture to offset the costs of a 25% tariff implemented in May on those types of goods.
Retailers are bracing for a 10% tariff targeting items like toys, clothing and shoes that had been scheduled for September. Some of those items have now been delayed until December. Raising prices could be a big problem if the economy enters into a recession, analysts say.
German economy stalls in Q2
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter as global trade conflicts and troubles in the auto industry held back the largest member of the 19-country euro currency union.
The weak performance darkened prospects for the entire eurozone, where the European Central Bank is poised to add more monetary stimulus at its next meeting.
It also raised the possibility that Germany could enter a technical recession by posting another consecutive quarter of falling output.
The state statistics agency Destatis said Wednesday that falling exports held back output compared to the first quarter, while demand from consumers and government spending at home supported the economy. In comparison to the same quarter a year ago, the economy grew 0.4 percent.
Heathrow Airport strike delayed
LONDON — Officials at London's Heathrow Airport say a planned strike has been suspended after the union representing security guards, firefighters and other workers gave its members time to consider the company's offer.
Unite union members at Europe's busiest airport planned to strike Aug. 23-24 in an ongoing pay dispute. The airport said Wednesday the new offer gives a total pay rise of 7.8% over two years.
Heathrow says the raise is higher than any other UK airport and that it "has a duty to ensure the business is sustainable —particularly against the backdrop of increasing economic uncertainty facing the UK in the immediate future."
The Unite union has confirmed a ballot is underway on the revised pay offer for 4,000 security, airside operations and passenger services staff. It closes Sept. 2.