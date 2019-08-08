Tech firms power stock rally
Technology companies powered stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, driving the S&P 500 to its best day in more than two months and erasing its losses for the week.
The rally, which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by more than 370 points, followed an early rise in bond yields after a weekly government report on unemployment claims came in better than economists had expected.
The absence of new worrisome turns in the U.S.-China trade tussle may have also helped keep investors in a buying mood Thursday.
"That's what the market is attuned to right now, this confirmation of fears that things are going badly," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "And if you're not getting that, then stocks can stabilize, bond yields can move up a little bit."
The S&P 500 index rose 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to 2,938.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 371.12 points, or 1.4%, to 26,378.19. The Nasdaq composite vaulted 176.33 points, or 2.2%, to 8,039.16.
Uber posts $5.24B 2Q loss
NEW YORK — Uber lost $5.24 billion in the second quarter after making huge stock-based payouts in the months following its stock market debut.
The ride-hailing giant said Wednesday it paid $3.9 billion in stock-based compensation and expenses during the quarter. It also paid $298 million in stock and cash to drivers to show appreciation in connection with the IPO.
The loss per share including those expenses totaled $4.72.
Uber's revenue rose 14% to $3.17 billion.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters he expects the losses to diminish in coming years while the company invests aggressively. He says there's no doubt the business will eventually become profitable.
Walgreens to close 200 stores
NEW YORK — Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.
The company said in a regulatory filing the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. Walgreens didn't identify the stores to be closed.
The Deerfield, Ill.-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year.
Broadcom, Symantec in $10.7B deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Semiconductor giant Broadcom says it has reached a deal to buy the enterprise business of cybersecurity company Symantec for $10.7 billion cash.
Symantec provides cloud, web and data security for organizations. The company also has a consumer business, which is not part of the deal.
Broadcom said Thursday it expects the Symantec business to bring in over $2 billion in annual revenue.
The deal will strengthen chipmaker Broadcom's position in the infrastructure technology market. Broadcom tried to acquire Qualcomm last year, but was blocked by the Trump administration.
Ex-Deutsche Bank employee charged
BERLIN — German prosecutors have indicted a 48-year-old former employee of Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into a massive tax evasion scam that's already seen 13 people sentenced to up to eight years imprisonment.
Prosecutors in Frankfurt said Thursday that the suspect, an Austrian citizen, was part of a group that traded carbon emissions certificates and claimed refunds on taxes they'd never paid.
They allegedly stole about $162 million before the scam was discovered in 2010.
German news agency dpa reported that Deutsche Bank has repaid the sum. The bank itself has never been charged because companies can't be held criminally responsible under German law.