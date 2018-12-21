SC unemployment rate steady
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday the state's jobless rate in November was unchanged at 3.3 percent, matching the record low set in October.
Bamberg County had the highest unemployment rate at 5.9 percent while Charleston County had the lowest, at 2.5 percent.
The report said an additional 4,200 people were working in South Carolina in November, with the trade, transportation and utilities sector adding 1,500 new workers.
Ann Battle Macheras, group vice president for research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, called Friday’s report “back to business as normal” for South Carolina’s labor market.
Mcheras said growth rates might continue, albeit at a slower pace, in the coming year as positive effects from the federal tax overhaul begin to wear off.
US economy grew 3.4% in Q3
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3.4 percent annual rate in the third quarter, slightly slower than the previous estimate as consumer spending and exports were revised lower. The economy is expected to slow further in the current quarter.
The Commerce Department said Friday that growth in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was revised down from an earlier estimate of 3.5 percent. The still-strong performance followed a sizzling 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter and a moderate 2.2 percent increase in the first quarter.
Economists believe that economic growth is slowing in the fourth quarter to around 2.5 percent. For the full year, GDP growth is projected to top 3 percent — the best showing since 2005.
Amazon adding to jet fleet
NEW YORK — Amazon is expanding its airplane fleet, diminishing further its reliance on major delivery services like UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.
The company said Friday it will lease 10 Boeing 767s planes, bringing its total fleet to 50 with the goal of getting orders to people faster and more reliably.
Amazon's fleet of planes is far smaller than those at UPS and FedEx, which number in the hundreds, but it's pushed in recent years to close that gap and gain more control over deliveries.
Amazon launched a program over the summer that allows contractors around the country to deliver Amazon packages in Sprinter vans stamped with the Amazon smile logo. The vans are built at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.
Consumers spent more in Nov.
WASHINGTON — Americans lifted their spending 0.4 percent in November from the previous month, a moderate gain that should sustain steady economic growth.
Personal incomes rose 0.2 percent, down from 0.5 percent in the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday.
Consumer spending jumped by the most in 13 months in October, and November's solid gain on top of that points to healthy spending in the final three months of the year. Economists closely watch consumer spending because it accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity.