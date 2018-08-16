Stocks trade higher on China talks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks jumped Thursday as China and the U.S. said they will hold their first trade discussions in months, a potential sign of progress toward ending their trade war.
Jason Draho, the head of asset allocation for UBS, said investors are eager for the two countries to start making progress and resolve their differences. He added that China may be changing course because its economy has slowed.
"The data we've seen from China recently has showed slowing growth," he said. "It's possible they decided 'OK, we need to take a different approach' and come to the table offering a little more."
The S&P 500 index climbed 22.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,840.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 396.32 points, or 1.6 percent, to 25,558.73 as Walmart and Boeing made big gains. The Nasdaq composite rose 32.41 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,806.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 15.09 points, or 0.9 percent to 1,685.75.
Tariffs slow housing starts growth
WASHINGTON — U.S. housing starts ticked up just 0.9 percent in July, a sign that higher construction costs might be weighing on homebuilders.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that housing starts last month rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.17 million, not nearly enough to reverse the steep 12.9 percent plunge seen in June as rising lumber, land and labor costs appeared to constrain new construction. Lumber prices have shot up by about $7,000 per home since the start of 2017, largely due to tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber by the Trump administration, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Still, housing starts have risen 6.2 percent year-to-date. Solid job growth and a dearth of existing homes for sales have increased demand for new properties.
Prices are also a factor for would-be buyers, who are facing higher mortgage rates this year. The average interest on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 4.53 percent this week, up from 3.89 percent a year ago, according to the mortgage company Freddie Mac.
Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 1.5 percent in July.
Judge keeps Duke pollution suit alive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A federal judge is keeping alive a lawsuit accusing the country's second-largest electricity company of violating water pollution laws by allowing potentially toxic coal ash sludge into neighboring waterways.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled this week that environmentalists can keep suing Duke Energy.
Biggs says the pollution claims involving Duke Energy's Stokes County coal-burning power plant don't conflict with a separate lawsuit by North Carolina's environmental agency. Biggs added the lawsuit by the group Appalachian Voices and the state and local NAACP chapters adds to government efforts to force the company's compliance with environmental laws.
Duke Energy spokeswoman Paige Sheehan says there's no evidence that the coal ash has affected nearby drinking water wells.
Tesla suing Ontario government
TORONTO — Electric car maker Tesla Motors is suing Ontario's new government, claiming it was treated unfairly in the cancellation of a program providing rebates to residents who bought electric vehicles.
Tesla Motors Canada said in court documents Thursday the decision by Premier Doug Ford's conservative government to cancel the program in July left hundreds of customers ineligible for rebates they expected to get when they ordered their vehicles.
It claims Tesla was singled out. In July, the government said the rebates would be honored for vehicles ordered through a dealership if they are delivered and registered by Sept. 10, but Tesla sells vehicles directly to customers rather than through a dealership.
The Ontario Transportation Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.