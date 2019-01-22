The question of what wild animals would do during the 2017 total eclipse just got one more answer: They became confused.
Birds and insects, at least.
Researchers from Cornell University in New York and the University of Oxford in England studied radar from 143 different sites and recently released the maybe-not-so-startling conclusion.
"At some of these sites we saw a sudden burst of activity during the moments of total darkness," said Cecilia Nilsson, a scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
The burst was birds or insects swarming. But it wasn't like they thought it was night.
In the growing darkness beforehand the animals evidently settled and didn't move much at all, although they had on previous evenings.
"They might be interpreting the eclipse as a storm," Nilsson said. "That could be the closest analogy to them. It's getting darker. It's getting colder, similar to a big thunderstorm on the way in."
The findings echo reports from South Carolina made shortly after the August eclipse.
"The forest got real quiet and we heard an owl," said Sharon Richardson, Audubon South Carolina director, about what happened in the Beidler Forest sanctuary the dark recesses of Four Holes Swamp, about an hour's drive northwest of Charleston.
At the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, siamang apes made loud calls as the day darkened but went silent once totality was reached.
Among other findings: Bees quit buzzing during totality even though they buzzed during the partial eclipse phases, according to researchers at the University of Missouri, who set up acoustic monitoring stations across the country.
"We had not expected that the change would be so abrupt that bees would continue flying up until totality and only then stop, completely. It was like 'lights out' at summer camp," said Candace Galen, a biological sciences professor at the university, said after a paper on the study was released.
During past eclipses, observers have noted behaviors such as birds chirping or quieting as they would at dusk, to weirder things such as dolphins and whales surfacing en masse.
But despite centuries of anecdotal — and often contradictory — observations, very little study had been made of wild animal behavior during totality until the August event.
The reason for that might be relatively simple, Nilsson kidded in her report.
"It's not so easy to observe what wildlife are doing during during an eclipse. It's dark," she said.