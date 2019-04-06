Silas Kipruto has never seen a NASCAR race in his life.
But when Kipruto and training partner Kennedy Njiru hit King Street during Saturday’s 42nd Cooper River Bridge Run, they could have taught NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick a thing or about drafting.
As Kipruto and Njiru made their final push to the finish line, the Keyan duo began to weave back-and-forth along the street trying to get a tactical advantage after nearly six miles of heavy racing.
It was the 34-year-old Kipruto who surged to the lead over the final straight away on Meeting Street to beat Kennedy by just two seconds, finishing the 10,000-meter course in 27 minutes and 58 seconds that featured a total of 29,230 runners and walkers.
“I knew what he was trying to do, he wanted me to block the wind, so I would have to do all the work and I wasn’t going to let him do that,” Kipruto said. “I could feel him right behind me and when we made the final turn and I saw the finish line and I ran as hard as I could.”
Kenya’s Monicah Ngige won the women’s division for the third time in the last four years in a time of 31:37.
This was Kipruto’s first appearance in the Cooper River Bridge Run. Kipruto, 34, had hoped to race in 2018, but an injury kept him on the sidelines for most of the spring racing season.
“I have been preparing for the Cooper River Bridge since January,” said Kipruto, who finished fourth in the 2010 World Half Marathon championships. “I wanted to win this race to return my name to where it belongs. I’m very happy with my time and it feels very good to win again.”
Kipruto’s time is tied for the sixth fastest in the race’s 42-year history, just 18 seconds off of James Koskei’s course record of 27:40 set in 2000.
With gun-time temperatures at 66 degrees and the humidity hovering near 95 percent the 6.2-mile race had its challenges, but a thick fog settled over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and light winds made the course not has daunting as in years past.
“There was no wind and the fog blocked out the sun, so it was cool and nice coming over the bridge,” Kipruto said.
When Kipruto and Njiru are back in Kenya they often train together, so he was well aware of his tactics going into Saturday’s event. Njiru took the early lead in the race by five meters, setting a blistering 4:26 pace through the first mile.
“He is very strong runner, very strong, I know this from training with him,” Kipruto said.
But a group of about seven-to-eight runners, which included Kipruto, were able to make up the distance on the bridge and close the gap as the field stepped foot onto the Charleston peninsula. From there it became a three-man race with Kipruto, Njiru and Dominic Korir in the lead pack until the five-mile mark.
It was a much easier day for Ngige, who finished third in last year’s race, but won in 2016 and 2017 and led from start to finish. Ngige's time was a personal record at 10,000 meters and the second fastest in race history - 18 seconds off of Elana Myer’s record time of 31:19 set in 1997.
The Charleston race has become one of her favorites during the early spring season. Ngige beat runner-up Margaret Wangari Muriuki by two seconds.
“I love Charleston,” Ngige said. “It’s always a good field and I like the challenging course. I was surprised by my time because it was a little warm, but not too bad. I’ve been training mostly in high altitude back in Kenya, so I think that helped me today.”
Neil Saddler, 22, a student at the Naval Weapons Station, won the Marcus Newberry award for the top local finisher in a time of 31:31. Saddler, who ran at New York University, finished in 19th place overall.
“I’d only run on the bridge a couple of times and that was a mistake,” Saddler said. “It was ugly going up that hill. Overall, I’m really pleased with my time. I hadn’t been training for a race like this. Running with the Kenyans is always great, they remind me of how not fast I am.”
Kathryn Lazarchik, who won the Turkey Day Trot 5,000-meter race in November, was the Marcus Newberry women’s winner in a time of 35:34.
Kirk Schabort, of Rome, Ga., won the wheelchair division in a time of 24:29.
The 29,230 competitors that crossed the finish line were up from last year’s total of 27,414.