Silas Kipruto has never seen a NASCAR race.
But when Kipruto and training partner Kennedy Njiru reached King Street during Saturday’s 42nd Cooper River Bridge Run, they could have taught race car drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick a thing or two about drafting.
As Kipruto and Njiru made their final push to the finish line, the Kenyans began weaving back-and-forth along the street trying to gain a tactical advantage over each other after nearly six miles of running.
It was the 34-year-old Kipruto who surged to the lead over the final straightaway on Meeting Street to beat Kennedy by two seconds, finishing the 10,000-meter course in 27 minutes, 58 seconds.
“I knew what he was trying to do, he wanted me to block the wind so I would have to do all the work and I wasn’t going to let him do that,” Kipruto said. “I could feel him right behind me and when we made the final turn and I saw the finish line and I ran as hard as I could.”
Kenya’s Monicah Ngige won the women’s division for the third time in the last four years in a time of 31:37. A total of 29,230 runners and walkers completed the course this year, up from last year’s total of 27,414.
This was Kipruto’s first appearance in the Cooper River Bridge Run. He had hoped to race in 2018, but an injury kept him out of action for most of the spring racing season.
“I have been preparing for the Cooper River Bridge since January,” said Kipruto, who finished fourth in the 2010 World Half Marathon championships. “I wanted to win this race to return my name to where it belongs. I’m very happy with my time and it feels very good to win again.”
Kipruto’s time tied for the sixth fastest in the race’s 42-year history, 18 seconds off of James Koskei’s course record of 27:40 set in 2000.
With the gun-time temperature at 66 degrees and the humidity hovering near 95 percent, the 6.2-mile race presented challenges, but a thick fog settled over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and light winds made the course not has daunting as in years past.
“There was no wind and the fog blocked out the sun, so it was cool and nice coming over the bridge,” Kipruto said.
When Kipruto and Njiru are in Kenya they train together, so each is familiar with the other's tactics. Njiru took a five-meter lead early in the race, setting a blistering 4:26 pace through the first mile.
“He is a very strong runner, very strong. I know this from training with him,” Kipruto said.
But a group of about seven to eight runners, which included Kipruto, were able to make up the distance on the bridge and close the gap as the field stepped foot onto the Charleston peninsula. From there it became a three-man race with Kipruto, Njiru and Dominic Korir in the lead pack until the five-mile mark.
It was a much easier day for Ngige, who finished third last year after winning the race in 2016 and 2017. She led from start to finish Saturday.
Ngige's time was a personal record at 10,000 meters and the second fastest in race history, 18 seconds off of Elana Myer’s record time of 31:19 set in 1997.
The Charleston race has become one of her favorites during the early spring season. Ngige beat runner-up Margaret Wangari Muriuki by two seconds.
“I love Charleston,” Ngige said. “It’s always a good field and I like the challenging course. I was surprised by my time because it was a little warm, but not too bad. I’ve been training mostly in high altitude back in Kenya, so I think that helped me today.”
Neil Saddler, 22, who is training at the Naval Weapons Station, won the Marcus Newberry Award for the top local finisher in a time of 31:31. Saddler, who ran at New York University, finished in 19th place overall.
“I’d only run on the bridge a couple of times and that was a mistake,” Saddler said. “It was ugly going up that hill. Overall, I’m really pleased with my time. I hadn’t been training for a race like this. Running with the Kenyans is always great. They remind me of how not fast I am.”
Kathryn Lazarchick, who won the Turkey Day Trot 5,000-meter race in November, was the Marcus Newberry women’s winner in a time of 35:34. Krige Schabort, of Rome, Ga., won the wheelchair division in a time of 24:29.