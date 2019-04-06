He had hoped they would run the Cooper River Bridge Run again this year, but all DJ Rhodes could do was watch the start. The physical toll from Charlie's death still too much.

They'd run half marathons and other races together across the Southeast: Key West. Wilmington. Chattanooga. Collecting medals that still hang in Charlie's closet.

But the Lowcountry was home for father and son. The bridge run in 2017 was their first and only one together — DJ pushing Charlie in his running chair.

Charlie, 9, had cerebral palsy, caused by a brain injury at birth. He couldn't talk and was in a wheelchair for life.

Pushing a chair while running isn't easy. Uphill climbs can feel like trying to move a sailboat, the extra pounds weighing down exhausted calves.

But it was during their runs when DJ saw that his son could be free, flashing a smile or squealing in delight. It was an honor to run with Charlie, DJ felt.

Even though it wasn't verbal, the two could communicate — When DJ rubbed his son's head while he ran, Charlie relaxed. The two hugged after they crossed finish lines.

DJ even developed a saying: "Run Charlie Run," which he put on a patch and fastened to Charlie's chair.

It was through the group Racers for Pacers that DJ met other parents of kids with disabilities. The organization, part club and support group, raises money to provide running chairs for disabled people who cannot run on their own. They take part in local races, including the bridge run.

DJ and Charlie were regulars in the group and were set to run Saturday. That was until March 26, when Charlie died unexpectedly.

Instead of running, DJ, along with his wife and daughter, hugged and took photos with the Racers for Pacers set to push, and ride in, seven chairs at the starting line. The Rhodes family left after the group headed up the fog-covered bridge.

DJ plans to run the race next year.

At the finish line, about an hour later, Jonathan Smith paced near a metal fence separating the street from the sidewalk.

Smith is also part of the Racers for Pacers group. So is his son, Tristan, who was born with spastic paraplegia and is unable to walk.

Smith was recovering from a burn on his left leg after an accident on his family's Mississippi farm. So the group's founder, Sean Glassberg, pushed 9-year-old Tristan through the fog-covered roads before father and son reunited at the race's end.

Breathing heavy, and with his hands on his hips, Smith looked back at his son nestled in a running chair with a red and white "Run Charlie Run" patch inside his chair.

Away from the food stands, festive music and before a swell of thousands would fill the street, Smith paused.

The emotions rushing through his head: Tristan finishing. DJ not running. No Charlie.