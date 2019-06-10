Tea may be the world’s most popular beverage, but today our attention turns to the runner-up on that list; beer. For this week’s brew-themed Head2Head Trivia, returning winner Abram Stewart will competing with Charleston Tattoo Company gatekeeper Emi Austin.
Questions
1. The essential ingredients in making beer are water, some form of flavoring and a fermented starch. What is the most widely used starch in beer production?
2. What U.S. president once brought 500 gallons of beer with him on an African safari?
3. What is the name of the commonplace beer on “The Simpsons?”
4. Founded in 1829, what is the oldest operating brewing company in America?
5. In what 1977 film did Burt Reynolds have to illegally transport 400 cases of Coors from Texarkana to Georgia?
6. What beer is endorsed by The Most Interesting Man in The World?
7. Though only used for a few years in the late 1980s, what was the name of Bud Light’s popular dog mascot?
8. What great American said, "I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts, and beer.”
9. Legend has it that what retired baseball player would sometimes drink 60-70 beers on a plane and then play a game the next day?
10. What downtown Charleston bar reportedly sells more cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon than any other bar in the country?
Correct answers
1. Barley.
2. Theodore Roosevelt.
3. Duff.
4. Yuengling.
5. “Smokey and the Bandit.”
6. Dos Equis.
7. Spuds MacKenzie.
8. Abraham Lincoln.
9. Wade Boggs.
10. Recovery Room.
Abram’s responses
1. Wheat.
2. Teddy Roosevelt.
3. Duff.
4. Coors.
5. “Easy Rider.”
6. Dos Equis.
7. Spud.
8. Samuel Adams.
9. Yogi Berra.
10. Recovery Room.
Emi’s responses
1. Wheat.
2. Teddy Roosevelt.
3. Duff.
4. PBR.
5. Pass.
6. Dos Equis.
7. Buddy.
8. Frank Sinatra.
9. Babe Ruth.
10. Recovery Room.
Conclusion
Believe it or not, our two contestants tied. Even stranger than that, they got the same four questions correct. This means that Abram and Emi will go at it again in next week's Head2Head Trivia.