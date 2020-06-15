BP sees weak longer-term demand for oil; Amazon CEO wiling to testify before Congress, report says

BP takes $17.5B hit on oil, gas assets
LONDON — Energy company BP is writing down its oil and gas assets by as much as $17.5 billion and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the shock to the industry and world demand from the COVID-19 pandemic pushes major producers to consider a faster shift away from fossil fuels.
CEO Bernard Looney said Monday that the pandemic is forcing the company to face the long-term impact on the economy, together with the likelihood of weaker demand for a longer period of time. The company pledged in February to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050, and the pandemic has forced them to re-consider their assumptions once more.
"We are also reviewing our development plans,'' Looney said. "All that will result in a significant charge in our upcoming results, but I am confident that these difficult decisions – rooted in our net zero ambition and reaffirmed by the pandemic – will better enable us to compete through the energy transition."
Supply of oil and gas was particularly high when the outbreak began, creating a perfect storm for the industry. With storage facilities filling up, the U.S. price of oil went below zero in April for the first time ever.
Only a week ago BP announced it would cut 10,000 jobs to reduce costs and adapt to sharply falling oil prices and plummeting global demand.
Report: Bezos willing to testify on tech
WASHINGTON — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is willing to testify to the congressional panel investigating the market dominance of Big Tech, but along with other tech industry CEOs, lawyers for the company say, according to a published report Monday.
Last month, leaders of the House Judiciary Committee from both parties asked Bezos to testify to address possible misleading statements by the company on its competition practices. They held out the threat of a subpoena if he didn't agree voluntarily to appear.
Amazon is willing to cooperate with the probe and to make "the appropriate executive" available to testify — including Bezos with other tech CEOs at a hearing this summer, an attorney for Amazon told the lawmakers in a letter, The Wall Street Journal reported.
However, the letter also said Amazon would first want to discuss timing and format of Bezos's possible testimony and the committee's pending requests for documents, according to The Journal.
House demands virus loan info
WASHINGTON — A House subcommittee investigating billions of dollars in coronavirus aid is demanding that the Trump administration and some of the nation's largest banks turn over detailed information about companies that applied for and received federal loans intended for small businesses.
The requests Monday came after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin told Congress last week that the names of loan recipients and the amounts disbursed as part of the $600 billion-plus Paycheck Protection Program are "proprietary information" and do not have to be made public. Democrats say there is nothing proprietary or confidential about businesses receiving millions of taxpayer dollars.
The letters ask the banks, Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration for a complete list of applicants for loans, whether they were approved and details on the guidance Treasury has issued. The subcommittee is also asking for communications between the government and the banks.
In the letter to Mnuchin and SBA chief Jovita Carranza, the Democrats urged more transparency "so American taxpayers can understand whether federal funds are helping vulnerable businesses and saving jobs, or are being diverted due to waste, fraud, and abuse."
The committee, which is headed by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., sent the letters to executives of some of the largest lenders in the program, including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of America, PNC Bank and Citigroup.
Pilgrim's Pride CEO to focus on defense
Pilgrim's Pride Corp. said Sunday that Jayson Penn, its president and CEO, is taking a leave of absence to focus on his defense in a price fixing indictment.
Penn is one of four current and former executives at chicken companies who were indicted earlier this month on charges of price fixing.
A federal grand jury in Colorado found that executives from Greeley, Colorado-based Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton, Georgia-based Claxton Poultry Farms conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
Penn has pleaded not guilty. The company said Sunday that his leave will begin immediately and that Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim's CFO, has been appointed as interim president and CEO.
The charges come amid questions about the high price of meat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Report: 40K cruise workers still at sea
MIAMI — More than 40,000 cruise ship workers are still stuck at sea because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Miami Herald reports that at least 42,000 workers remain trapped on cruise ships without paychecks, and some still are suffering from COVID-19, three months after the industry shut down.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival Corp.'s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off Japan, for example. Fourteen passengers died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.
Some cruise ship workers have started being repatriated to their home countries.
About 3,000 Carnival Cruise Line workers got off in Croatia earlier this month to catch rides and flights home across Europe. MSC Cruises has flown more than 1,000 Indian crew members home on charter flights from Europe and South America. Royal Caribbean also flew more than 1,200 Filipino crew members home last week from Greece, Dubai, the U.S. and Barbados, according to the Herald.
Several Caribbean countries haven't allowed cruise ships to dock in their ports out of concerns that they would cause spikes in the number of virus cases. Only Barbados has allowed for crew repatriation flights from its airports.
Feds: eBay staffers harassed couple
BOSTON — Six former eBay Inc. employees have been charged with waging an extensive campaign to terrorize and intimidate the editor and publisher of an online newsletter with threats and disturbing deliveries to their home, including live spiders and cockroaches, federal authorities said Monday.
Executives were upset about the newsletter's coverage, so their employees set out to ruin the lives of the couple who ran the website, sending a funeral wreath, bloody pig face Halloween mask and other alarming items to their home, authorities said. The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband's name on it to their neighbor's house and planned to break into the couple's garage to install a GPS device on their car, officials said.
"This was a determined, systematic effort by senior employees of a major company to destroy the lives of a couple in Natick all because they published content that company executives didn't like. For a while they succeeded, psychologically devastating these victims for weeks as they desperately tried to figure out what was going on and stop it," Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said.
James Baugh, of San Jose, Calif., who was eBay's senior director of safety & security, and David Harville, of New York City, who was eBay's director of global resiliency, are charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. The other former employees charged are Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; Brian Gilbert, former senior manager of special operations for eBay's Global Security Team; Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of eBay's Global Intelligence Center; and Veronica Zea, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst in the Global Intelligence Center.