The All-Aiken Standard Boys' Tennis team is once again full of talented individuals who helped their teams to successful seasons.
South Aiken's Sebastian Rogerson, Pate Rowan and Jasper Gazzo, North Augusta's Jackson Beavers, Barnwell's Jackson Solomons and Williston-Elko's Johnny Dunbar and Maleek Battle are this year's honorees.
Rogerson was the Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and led the T-Breds to the Lower State championship match in head coach Rakesh Jasani's final season. The T-Breds' No. 1 singles player, Rogerson qualified for the Class AAAAA/AAAA singles tournament.
Rowan, playing one court over as the T-Breds' No. 2, also qualified for the state individual tournament. An All-Region selection, Rowan was a veteran influence with plenty of state championship experience to help guide this year's team.
Gazzo, South Aiken's No. 3 singles player and an All-Region selection, has steadily worked his way up the lineup over the years and has practically been a guaranteed winner each time out for the region champion T-Breds.
Beavers was North Augusta's top singles player and was chosen for the All-Region team. A senior on a sophomore-heavy roster, he led the Jackets to a second-place finish in Region 5-AAAA and a spot in the state playoffs.
Solomons qualified for the Class AAA/AA/A individual tournament for the second consecutive time, and he led Barnwell to a playoff appearance as the No. 9 seed in Class AA.
Dunbar and Battle continued Williston-Elko's strong tennis tradition this season. Each qualified for the state individual tournament, and they led the Blue Devils to the state semifinals in the Class AA bracket. Seeded sixth, the Blue Devils notched wins over Woodland and Landrum to reach the semis.