Boom! Region's tourism explodes during Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH — The region's busiest weekend of the summer lived up to the hype, and then some, as tourists swarmed the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast to enjoy beautiful weather to celebrate Independence Day.
Myrtle Beach International Airport reported more than 50,000 departing passengers during the Fourth of July weekend — a peak that prompted the airport to encourage travelers to arrive three hours earlier than their departing time.
From July 2 through July 5, there are 50,394 scheduled departing seats — an increase of 69 percent above the recording-setting 2019 Fourth of July weekend.
"Myrtle Beach continues to trend as a top destination in the United States and passenger traffic reflects that demand," said Ryan Betcher, spokesman for the airport. "Scheduled seat capacity this summer has increased 72 percent (comparing the third quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter of 2021) and scheduled flights have increased 71 percent (during the same period)."