Bonds continue to punish stocks as T-note yields rise; orders from online shoppers lift FedEx

Wall St. gets pulled down by tech, energy
NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday, as rising bond yields once again pulled down shares of technology companies and the energy sector sold off on a sharp drop in oil prices.
The S&P 500 index fell 1.5 percent and is on track for its first weekly loss in three weeks. Tech stocks accounted for a big swath of the sell-off, which contributed to the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 3 percent, its second-worst loss of the year.
Communications stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also weighed on the market. Energy stocks fell the most as the price of U.S. crude oil skidded for the fifth straight day. Only financial stocks eked out a gain, as investors bet that higher interest rates would translate into healthier profits.
Bond yields ticked higher again, with the 10-year Treasury note rising to 1.72%, near levels not seen since January 2020. Higher yields put downward pressure on stocks generally, in part because they can steer dollars away from the stock market and into bonds instead. That makes investors less willing to pay for higher priced stocks such as Big Tech companies that powered much of the market's blockbuster turnaround last year. Apple shares fell 3.4%, Microsoft lost 2.7% and Tesla slumped 6.9%.
"Those tech-related stocks that are in the S&P 500 are just coming under so much pressure, and so many of them are in the Nasdaq, that it's just continuing to bring the market down overall," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.
FedEx profit nearly triples on online deliveries
NEW YORK — FedEx said Thursday that its profit nearly tripled in its most recent quarter, despite winter weather that hobbled some of its facilities.
Online shopping has surged during the pandemic as more people avoid going inside stores. That has made package delivery companies like FedEx in high demand. CEO Frederick Smith said he expects demand to "remain very high for the foreseeable future."
Besides delivering shoppers' orders, the company has also been shipping COVID-19 vaccines, which Smith called "the most important work in the history of FedEx."
The company reported net income of $892 million for the three months ending Feb. 28, compared with $315 million in the same period the year before. Revenue rose 23 percent to $21.5 billion, beating expectations.
US jobless claims increase to 770K
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.
Thursday's report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims climbed from 725,000 the week before. The numbers have dropped sharply since the depths of the recession last spring but still show that employers in some industries continue to lay off workers. Before the pandemic struck, applications for unemployment aid had never topped 700,000 in any one week.
The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly variations, dropped to 746,000, the lowest since late November.
A total of 4.1 million displaced workers are continuing to collect traditional state unemployment benefits, down 18,000 from the previous week. Including separate federal programs that are intended to help workers displaced by the health crisis, 18.2 million Americans were receiving some form of jobless aid in the week of Feb. 27, down by 1.9 million from the week before. The continuing layoffs are occurring even as the overall job market has shown solid improvement.
Home loan rates edge up; 30-year at 3.09%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3percent mark. Rates remain near historic lows, however.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09 percent from 3.05 percent last week. The benchmark rate was 3.65 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, a popular option for refinancing mortgages, increased to 2.40 percent from 2.38 percent.
The prospect of massive pandemic aid, following Congress' recent enactment of the nearly $2 trillion relief package, has helped lift uncertainty about the economic recovery and likely coaxed mortgage rates higher.
L Brand founder severs last ties to empire
NEW YORK — Billionaire retail icon Les Wexner is severing his last ties with the retail empire that he founded in 1963.
L Brands, which operates Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, said Thursday that Wexner, 83, along with his wife Abigail, will not stand for reelection to the board at the annual shareholders' meeting in May.
The company also named two new independent members of its board.With these changes, the board will consist of 10 directors, nine of whom are independent and six of whom are women, including the chair.
The news to leave the board follows Wexner's decision to step down as CEO and chairman of the board of L Brands to become chairman emeritus last year.
Wexner's reputation took a beating after being tied up in a controversy over his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein, his long-time money manager, who was accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars in cash for massages and then sexually abusing them.
JetBlue may leave NYC, move HQ to Fla.
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways is considering whether to stay in New York, where it was founded two decades ago, or move its headquarters to Florida.
A spokeswoman for the airline said Thursday that a decision is expected later this year. She said more than 1,300 employees work at the headquarters in Long Island City, across the East River from Manhattan.
The airline said in a statement that its current lease in expires in July 2023 and it is reviewing its options "and considering how our space requirements may evolve in a hybrid work environment post-pandemic."
JetBlue said it is exploring a number of options, including staying in its current headquarters, moving elsewhere in New York City, or shifting some New York-based jobs to existing JetBlue facilities in Florida. The airline has a training center in Orlando and a travel-products subsidiary in Fort Lauderdale.
The airline said that no matter what it decides about the headquarters, it still plans to expand at all three New York City-area major airports.
Fujifilm biotech firm to build big NC plant
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Thursday that it will open a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in central North Carolina in 2025, ultimately creating 725 new jobs.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and government officials announced the overall $2 billion project in Holly Springs, just south of Raleigh, for what's being billed as the largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in North America. The company manufactures drugs and vaccines for other pharmaceutical companies.
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which has a campus in nearby Research Triangle Park and employs more than 600 workers chose the Wake County site over Texas, according to the state Commerce Department. The company already has locations in College Station, Texas, the United Kingdom and Denmark.
The new plant jobs would arrive between 2024 and 2028. The minimum average wage for the new positions, which would include engineers, scientists, manufacturing personnel, is almost $100,000, according to the Commerce Department.
Global port giant's profits drop 29%
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based port operator DP World announced Thursday its profits slid 29 percent in 2020 from the previous year to $846 million, as the coronavirus pandemic froze supply chains and upended the world's trade flows.
The port operator, which delisted from the stock exchange and returned to full state-ownership last June, stressed that it defied analysts' low expectations for global trade over the difficult period. The maritime firm, one of the world's largest, has faced various challenges with the virus surging, regional tensions rising and trade wars continuing.
In its annual report, DP World said its revenue in 2020 climbed 11 percent to $8.53 million, a rise it attributed to acquisitions.
Despite dismal predictions of slumping global trade last spring, DP World said the container terminal industry has shown resilience, pivoting to automation and digital investment.
The company operates in 61 countries along some of the world's busiest shipping routes.