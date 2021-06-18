Boeing's Max 10 makes its aerial debut; Carnival reports customer data breach

Boeing's latest Max makes 1st flight
SEATTLE — Boeing Co.'s newest and final version of the 737 Max jetliner completed its first test flight June 18, taking off near Seattle for a two-hour trip that the company hopes will signal improving fortunes for its most important plane.
The Max 10 is a slightly larger version of Max jets that are already flying. It is designed to seat up to 230 passengers and compete with the A321neo from European rival Airbus. Boeing expects to begin delivering Max 10s to airlines in 2023.
Max jets get better fuel mileage than previous versions of Boeing's venerable 737. Airlines began using the plane in 2017, but Max 8 and Max 9 planes were grounded worldwide for nearly two years after crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 killed a total of 346 people.
U.S. regulators cleared the way for Max jets to resume flying late last year after Boeing made changes, including overhauling flight-control software that played a role in the crashes. This spring, about 100 new Max jets were idled for several weeks because of an unrelated problem with electrical grounding of cockpit instruments.
The grounding of Max jets and reduced demand for planes because of the pandemic pushed Boeing Co. to an $8.4 billion loss last year.
Carnival customers affected by breach
MIAMI — Carnival Corp. said this week that a data breach in March might have exposed personal information about customers and employees on Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.
In a letter to customers June 17, the company indicated that outsiders might have gained access to Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information of people.
The company declined to say how many people's information was exposed.
The breach comes after Carnival was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.
Carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company detected the latest intrusion to some of its information-technology systems on March 19 and shut down access and hired a cybersecurity company to investigate. He said Carnival is making changes to improve security of its information systems.
Frizzell said the company has notified the affected customers and set up a call center to answer their questions.
Bourbon tourism shaking off slump
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With tourists flocking to distilleries, concerns about a pandemic hangover for Kentucky's world-famous bourbon industry are quickly evaporating.
A $19 million tourist center that Heaven Hill Distillery opened just days ago in the heart of the state's bourbon country is already overflowing — with reservations filling up quickly to learn about whiskey-making and sample its spirits, including its flagship Evan Williams whiskey.
It's a similar story for the numerous other distilleries in the region that last spring were temporarily closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a year later, the businesses are facing such overwhelming demand for tours that one industry official has started encouraging people to call ahead or check tour availability online before pulling off the highway.
Bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry in Kentucky, where 95 percent of the world's supply is crafted, according to the association. About 9.3 million barrels of bourbon were aging in the state last year, or more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky. And bourbon tourism has become a big business, driven in part by a surge in enthusiasm overseas.