Boeing eyes more 737 MAX sales
PARIS — Boeing's post-crash business slump may be coming to an end.
The plane maker said Thursday that it's in negotiations with several customers interested in buying the 737 MAX jet, as it tries to rebuild trust in the plane and its own reputation after two MAX crashes that killed 346 people.
But rival Airbus is keeping up the pressure, seeking to win over the one and only Max customer Boeing has landed so far since the accidents.
While the MAX remains grounded pending regulatory approval of a software fix, Boeing's Ihssane Mounir said that several companies around the world are considering new 737 MAX orders because "it's a long-term game, and people would like to get ahead of their plans."
At the Paris Air Show this week, Boeing won its first endorsement of the 737 since an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March and a Lion Air crash in October in Indonesia. IAG, owner of British Airways and several other carriers, signed a letter of intent for a mammoth purchase: 200 Max aircraft worth $24 billion at list prices.
Airbus seemed caught off guard by the order — and CEO Guillaume Faury stressed that it's only a preliminary offer. He said Thursday that the European plane maker "will be very happy to compete" with Boeing to persuade IAG to buy Airbus planes instead.
Slack's value jumps in hot IPO
NEW YORK — Slack's newly public shares aren't slacking off.
The work messaging service grew 49% in value after its stock started trading Thursday under the ticker "WORK."
Slack's debut is the latest in several highly anticipated initial public offerings of stock for tech companies. While some such as Uber hit a few potholes on their opening day, companies focused on business services appear to be doing well.
Shares in Slack debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $38.50 and rose slightly to close at $38.62. That's 49 percent above the $26 reference price set by the exchange based on an analysis of recent trading activity among a more limited number of investors in the private market.
Slack's IPO is using an unusual approach known as a direct listing. In such cases, a company doesn't hire underwriters or sell new shares to raise money; it simply lists existing shares.
Slack launched publicly in 2014 and was quickly adopted by many workplaces, particularly in tech and media.
Delta bolsters ties to Korean Air
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says it's buying a 4.3 percent stake in Korean Air's largest shareholder to strengthen its joint venture with the Asian carrier.
Delta said Thursday it invested in Hanjin-KAL and plans to increase its equity stake to 10 percent. The investment needs regulatory approval. Hanjin KAL owns 30 percent of Korean Air, according to FactSet.
Delta isn't saying how much it paid for the stock.
The two airlines launched a joint venture last year, selling seats on each other's flights and sharing the revenue. Delta CEO Ed Bastian says it's already one of his airline's most successful partnerships.
Both carriers belong to SkyTeam, one of three alliances among global airlines. Atlanta-based Delta is the second-biggest U.S. carrier by revenue, behind only American Airlines, and it for years has had the top market-share at Charleston International Airport.
Mortgage rates barely move for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week. The key 30-year, fixed-rate loan hovered around an average 3.8% for the third straight week.
Before leveling off, rates marked six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels during this spring's homebuying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage ticked up this week to 3.84 percent from 3.82 percent last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.57 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.25 percent from 3.26 percent.
