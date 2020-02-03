Boeing confirms Max probe by SEC
WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. has confirmed that securities regulators are investigating the company in connection with the 737 Max, which was grounded after two deadly crashes.
Boeing disclosed the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation in a regulatory filing Friday.
The filing provides few details of the probe beyond saying that Boeing is cooperating with government investigations including those by the Justice Department and the SEC. Boeing said it cannot estimate possible losses that could result from lawsuits and investigations.
Boeing said that in preparing financial statements, it made assumptions about the outcome of accident investigations and the expected costs it would bear in 2020 and 2021 from the Max's grounding. It didn't disclose those assumptions, but said they are "highly uncertain and significantly affect the estimates inherent in our financial statements."
The existence of an SEC investigation was previously reported by news organizations.
Mall owners in bid for Forever 21
NEW YORK — A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Partners, are bidding $81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous mall staple that filed for bankruptcy protection in September.
Simon and Brookfield are Forever 21's biggest landlords. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired the licensing rights to other troubled retailers like Barneys New York.
Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a privately held company founded by the Chang family.
Forever 21's bankruptcy marked a dramatic fall. The company was founded in 1984 and, along with other fast-fashion chains like H&M and Zara, rode a wave of popularity among young shoppers that took off in the mid-1990s. Their popularity grew during the Great Recession, when shoppers sought fashion bargains. But Forever 21 went on an aggressive expansion of stores just as shoppers were moving online. It has since closed hundreds of stores globally.
As of the bankruptcy filing, it operated about 800 stores worldwide, including more than 500 stores in the U.S. The company said at the time of the filing that it would still operate its e-commerce business, which accounts for 16 percent of total sales.
Other interested parties have until Feb. 7 to provide a higher offer. If a higher bid is accepted, there's a breakup fee of $4.6 million.
Google parent posts mixed 4Q results
SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet posted mixed fourth-quarter results on Monday, falling short on Wall Street's expectations for revenue but beating on profit.
The company earned $10.7 billion, or $15.35 per share, in the final three months of 2019. That's up from $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Net revenue was $37.6 billion, up from $31.8 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of $12.49 per share and revenue of $38.4 billion, according to FactSet.
Alphabet makes the majority of its money from selling targeted advertising across the web, apps and Google products including its search engine and video streaming site YouTube.
Alphabet disclosed revenue for YouTube and its cloud business for the first time. It said YouTube's advertising revenue was $4.72 billion, up 31% from $3.61 billion a year earlier. Google Cloud revenue grew 53 percent to $2.61 billion from $1.71 billion a year earlier.
This was Alphabet's first earnings report with Sundar Pichai at the company's helm, following the departure of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the co-founders of Google, in December. Pichai was head of Google before.
Amazon CEO sued by girlfriend's brother
NEW YORK — Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos's girlfriend, is suing the Amazon founder for defamation, alleging that Bezos and his team falsely told reporters that Sanchez provided nude photos of Bezos to the The National Enquirer.
In the complaint filed Friday night in Los Angeles, Sanchez, a Hollywood talent manager, says he has lost clients and has been shunned by family and friends. The lawsuit doesn't specify how much money he is seeking.
The lawsuit says Bezos began his affair with Sanchez's sister, Lauren, in 2017, when her production company was hired to do work for Bezos's space exploration company. The couple kept the relationship secret based on advice from a psychic in New Mexico, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit alleges that in 2018, Lauren Sanchez approached her brother, who was her manager at the time, about leaking information about the affair to gossip website TMZ as a way to get ahead of the media and limit any backlash. He says he advised his sister against the move but after quashing rumors about the affair by multiple tabloid reporters, he entered a deal with the publisher of The National Enquirer, in which he "agreed to corroborate the existence of the relationship under conditions that would help Mr. Sanchez manage the timing of the story and the way in which the affair was portrayed."
Shortly after the National Enquirer ran a story on the affair, Bezos published a blog post alleging that the tabloid tried to blackmail him with embarrassing photos that he sent to Lauren Sanchez.
Survey: US factories expanded in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. factories expanded unexpectedly last month, snapping a five-month losing streak.
The Insitute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 50.9 in January from 47.8 in December. Anything above 50 signals expansion.
The index had showed U.S. manufacturing contracting from August through December, partly because President Donald Trump's trade war with China had raised costs and uncertainty. Economists had expected another bad month in January.
But new orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December. Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.
The rebound was narrow. Only eight of 18 industries reported growth, led by furniture companies. And the outbreak of a new virus in China threatens the supply chains that manufacturers rely on. "The coronavirus is a negative that has got me concerned,'' said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM's manufacturing survey committee.
FTC sues to stop Harry's-Schick tie-up
NEW YORK — Federal antitrust regulators say a proposed merger that would combine old-school shaving company Schick with upstart Harry's would end up costing consumers some skin.
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued to block Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s $1.37 billion acquisition of Harry's, which was supposed to be finalized this year. The FTC argues that bringing two major shaving brands together would hurt competition.
Edgewell's Schick is the No. 2 razor maker in the U.S., behind Gillette. Both brands were forced to slash prices and overhaul their marketing strategies in recent years response to the rise of Harry's and rival Dollar Shave Club, which both started as direct-to-consumer digital brands.
"The loss of Harry's as an independent competitor would remove a critical disruptive rival that has driven down prices and spurred innovation in an industry that was previously dominated by two main suppliers, one of whom is the acquirer," the FTC said .
Harry's, which has expanded to sell its products at Target and Walmart, had hoped to capitalize on Edgewell's large distribution channels and Schick's blade technology. Edgewell, which has struggled to turn around Schick's slumping sales, had hoped to leverage Harry's direct-to-consumer marketing base and digital savvy.
Harry's co-founders Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield said Monday they were disappointed by the lawsuit and would evaluate their next steps. Edgewell CEO Rod Little said his company would respond to the lawsuit "in due course."
4 Ga. cities suing Airbnb over taxes
ATLANTA — Four Georgia communities say that Airbnb isn't paying its fair share of taxes.
In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the three cities and one county are seeking class-action status to include communities throughout the state as plaintiffs.
They say the allegations in the lawsuit affect more than 100 Georgia counties and hundreds of municipalities.
The suit was filed by lawyers representing Rome, Cartersville, Tybee Island and Hart County. They're among several Georgia communities with ordinances to collect taxes for short-term rentals.
It would be up to a judge to decide whether to allow the litigation to proceed as a class-action suit.
San Francisco-based Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
But on its website, Airbnb's lists numerous jurisdictions where the company says it has agreements with governments to collect and pay taxes on behalf of hosts when properties are booked. The list includes every state in the U.S. except Georgia and Hawaii.
Max delays dent Ryanair growth goals
LONDON — Europe's busiest airline, Ryanair, said Monday that the grounding of the new Boeing Max jets will delay its growth targets.
The budget carrier, which is based in Ireland and carries more passengers than any other airline in Europe, plans to extend by a year or two its target of flying 200 million people per year.
It now expects to make that target in 2025 or the year after.
The 737 Max was grounded worldwide in March, after two crashes within five months killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing is updating the plane to improve safety and said last month that it doesn't expect federal regulators to approve its changes until this summer, several months longer than the company was saying just a few weeks ago.
Ryanair said it does not expect to take deliveries of the jets until September or October, after the busy summer travel period.
Goodyear lays off workers at Ala. plant
GADSDEN, Ala. — More than 100 workers at a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Alabama have been laid off, a union official said.
The 105 layoffs happened Friday at the Gadsden plant, United Steelworkers Local 12 President Mickey Williams said.
The job losses bring the workforce at the plant down to 411 employees, he said.
"The Goodyear-Gadsden plant is rightsizing staffing levels to accommodate an adjusted production schedule, following recent voluntary buyouts for union associates," Goodyear representative Barbara Hatala said in an email to The Gadsden Times.
In December, more than 700 workers took voluntary buyouts offered by Ohio-based Goodyear.