Boeing loses a big 737 Max order from GE: major jet supplier ends some furloughs

GE cancels sizable Boeing jet order
NEW YORK — Boeing suffered another setback over its 737 Max on Friday, as General Electric Co.’s aircraft-leasing arm canceled an order for 69 of the planes, which have been grounded for more than a year after two crashes. GE Capital Aviation Services referred to less need for planes by airline customers.
Nearly two-thirds of the world’s passenger planes are grounded because of a sharp drop in travel during the coronavirus pandemic, and Boeing removed about 300 Max jets from its order book last month.
Boeing supplier recalls some workers
WICHITA, Kan. — A major aircraft parts supplier in Kansas is expected to bring about 2,100 furloughed workers back to work next week as Boeing prepares to resume production of its commercial airplanes.
Spirit AeroSystems also is planning resume work for more than 1,700 other workers in Wichita over the next three weeks, The Wichita Eagle reported.
"As our customer, Boeing, begins to resume production, Spirit AeroSystems will work with our employees, customers and suppliers to begin a phased-in return to work for some furloughed employees," Spirit spokeswoman Keturah Austin said.
She added that "this will be a slow process as we work to continue to support our customer's operations in a manner that is safe for all involved."
Boeing said Thursday it will restart production of its commercial airplanes next week in the Seattle area, putting about 27,000 people back to work at its facilities in the Seattle area after operations were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing is Spirit AeroSystem's biggest customer.
China is in worst downturn since ’60s
BEIJING — China faces a drawn-out struggle to revive its economy after it suffered its biggest contraction since possibly the mid-1960s while fighting the coronavirus.
Official data released Friday showed the world’s second-largest economy shrank by 6.8 percent from a year earlier in the quarter ending in March after factories, offices and shopping malls were closed to contain the outbreak.
Consumer spending, which supplied 80 percent of last year’s growth, and factory activity were weaker than expected. The pandemic began in China in December and it is the first major economy to start to recover after the ruling Communist Party declared the virus under control last month. Factories have reopened but cinemas and other businesses that employ millions of workers still are closed.
China is South Carolina's largest global trading partner.
Retail group seeks part-time exemption
WASHINGTON — Darkened storefronts tell the story of what has happened to the retail sector and emerging economic data paints an even darker picture.
In a letter to Congress, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which counts among members Best Buy, Walmart and The Gap, asked Congress to allow furloughed and laid off retail workers to accept part-time work shifts without a reduction in state unemployment benefits.
The association, along with more than 30 industry groups including the National Retail Federation, and the American Booksellers Association, are also seeking a federally backed fund to provide relief to companies and workers.
Walmart, meanwhile, says it plans to hire another 50,000 workers to meet surging demand for essentials after reaching its goal to add 150,000 new workers six weeks ahead of schedule. The nation’s largest private employer announced its hiring plans in mid-March and expected to complete the hiring at the end of May.
It says it received more than one million applicants for the mostly temporary or part-time jobs that could become permanent. It worked with more than 70 companies in the hospitality, restaurant and retail industry that have furloughed workers.
Airlines chided over refund policies
WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines are splitting $25 billion in government aid payroll to pay workers and avoid massive layoffs as the industry has been hammered by the outbreak. But only two are offering refunds for passengers who cancel a ticket during the virus pandemic, according to a group of Senate Democrats who complained about airlines issuing travel vouchers instead.
The lawmakers said Friday that airlines could be holding on to more than $10 billion by offering vouchers instead of paying refunds. Discount carriers Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines said they offer refunds when the passengers cancel bookings. Hawaiian Airlines said it offers a refund if a passenger cancels first and the airline later drops the flight. The rest, including the biggest carriers — Delta, American, United and Southwest — only offer cash refunds when the airline cancels a flight, which is required by federal regulations, the nine senators said.
Europe car sales tank 55% in March
MILAN — European car sales tanked last month amid strict lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus that shut down dealerships for at least half of March and dried up consumer spending.
The European carmaker's association, ACEA, said Friday that new car registrations "recorded a dramatic drop" of 55 percent to 567,308 units.
The drop is worse even than during the 2008-9 global financial crisis, which triggered a six-year slump in car purchases. The steepest losses during that financial crisis occurred in January 2009, when sales fell 27 percent.
Auto industry production shutdowns have affected 1.1 million jobs and reduced production by at least 1.2 million vehicles through the end of last month, according to ACEA statistics. Auto industry revenues account for 7 percent of the EU's economic output.