Boeing has another 737 Max issue to deal with; Google to keep less data on new users

New fix ordered for Boeing Max
WASHINGTON — U.S. safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights.
Inspections and repairs, if needed, will be required before the grounded planes are allowed to fly again, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The problem is not related to the flight-control system that pushed planes into nosedives before two deadly Max crashes that killed 346 people. But it is another blow to Boeing's safety reputation.
A spokesman for Boeing said the company recommended the inspections in December and has been working with airline customers to make sure the engine coverings are protected from electrical energy.
All Max planes have been grounded since March 2019, and it is not clear whether the engine-covering defect will further push back Boeing’s goal of getting the planes back in the sky this year. The FAA order affects 128 Max jets registered to U.S. airlines American, Southwest and United.
Google tweaking privacy settings
SAN FRANCISCO — Google is tweaking its privacy settings to keep less data on new users by default.
The search giant said that as of Wednesday it will automatically and continuously delete web and app activity and location history for new users after 18 months. Settings for existing users won't be affected but the company will send reminders about the feature.
The change comes after Google added new controls last year that allow users to effectively put an expiry date on their data, by providing the option to auto-delete location history, search, voice and YouTube activity data after three or 18 months.
US carmakers make strides in quality survey
DETROIT — Detroit-area automakers made their strongest showing ever in an annual survey of vehicle quality, as once-dominant Japanese brands faded.
The annual survey by J.D. Power also found that luxury brands performed below the industry average, often because they come equipped with more glitchy new electronics than mainstream brands.
Most Detroit-area brands outpaced the industry average in problems per 100 vehicles, with Fiat Chrysler's Dodge brand tying for first place with Kia of South Korea. It was the first time a Detroit brand finished first in the survey, now in its 34th year. Five of the top 10 brands were from Detroit, with Chevrolet third, followed by Ram, Genesis, Mitsubishi, Buick, GMC, Volkswagen and Hyundai. Dodge and Kia tied at 136 problems per 100 vehicles.
Land Rover ranked last with owners reporting 228 problems per 100 vehicles, followed by Audi, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Jaguar. Toyota, which traditionally ranks in the top 10, dropped below the industry average to 21st out of 32 brands included in the survey with 177 problems per 100 vehicles.
Detroit automakers benefited from a change in the study's methodology, which was updated this year to include more questions about new technology, said Doug Betts, president of J.D. Power's automotive sivision and a former quality chief for Fiat Chrysler.
The survey is redone every five years, and questions were added about features that didn't exist during the last update, he said. As a result, owners reported more problems within the first 90 days of owning 2020 models, raising the industry average from a record low 93 problems per 100 vehicles last year to 166 problems this year. That doesn't mean quality is getting worse; it just means that more questions were asked about newer features, Betts said.
Bayer to pay up to $10.9B in Roundup case
BERLIN — German pharmaceutical company Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, which has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer.
In a statement Wednesday, Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water.
The company said the Roundup settlement would "bring closure to approximately 75 percent" of the current 125,000 filed and unfiled claims.
It said the agreement is subject to approval by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Bayer said it would also pay up to $400 million to settle cases involving the weedkiller dicamba having drifted onto plants that weren't bred to resist it, killing them.
A further payment of up to $820 million will be made to settle "most" claims for exposure to PCB, a highly carcinogenic substance, that Monsanto produced until 1977 and which has been found in U.S. waters.
Report: Aid needed to avert 4M layoffs
WASHINGTON — A new private sector report is warning anew of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver several hundred billion dollars in budget relief to states and local governments.
But Wednesday’s report by Moody’s Analytics, a private sector economic research firm, also could help illustrate a path toward bipartisan agreement on next month’s fifth, and possibly final, COVID-19 response bill.
The study warns that doing nothing to address the economic perils of state layoffs and cutbacks could cost 4 million jobs. But it also estimates that significantly less money is needed right now than the $900 billion or so package passed by House Democrats last month.
IMF downgrades outlook for economy
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for global growth this year because it envisions far more severe economic damage from the coronavirus than it did just two months ago.
The IMF predicts that the global economy will shrink 4.9 percent this year, significantly worse than the 3 percent drop it had estimated in its previous report in April. It would be the worst annual contraction since immediately after World War II.
For the United States, it predicts that the nation's gross domestic product — the value of all U.S.-produced goods and services — will plummet 8 percent this year, even more than its April estimate of a 5.9 percent drop.
The IMF issued its bleaker forecasts Wednesday in an update to the World Economic Outlook it released in April. The update is generally in line with other recent major forecasts.
Toyota recalls hybrids over stalling
DETROIT — Toyota is recalling about 752,000 gas-electric hybrid vehicles worldwide because the engines can lose power and stall. The recall covers certain 2013-15 Prius and 2014-17 Prius v hybrids.
The company said the hybrids are designed to go into a fail-safe mode if there are faults in the hybrid system. But in rare instances, they may not go into fail-safe and the engines could lose power and stall. Toyota says that power steering and braking would stay on, but at higher speeds, the stalling could raise the risk of a crash.
Dealers will update the hybrid software at no cost to owners. Anyone who had an inverter failure with the system faults will get a new one, the company says.
The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S. Owners will be notified in late August.