Boeing CEO to testify in DC on Max
WASHINGTON — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has agreed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the grounded 737 Max.
He'll be joined at an Oct. 30 hearing by the chief engineer of the company's commercial airplanes division and its chief pilot for the 737.
House Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., formally asked last week that they appear.
The committee has held three hearings since May on the Max, but no one from Boeing has testified.
The plane has been grounded since shortly after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people.
Congress, the Justice Department and the Transportation Department inspector general are investigating the Max and how it was certified for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration. Lawyers have filed dozens of lawsuits against Boeing, which is one of the Charleston region's largest employers.
Consumer spending barely rises in Aug.
WASHINGTON — American consumers boosted their spending by just 0.1 percent in August, the smallest gain in six months, even as their incomes rose at a solid pace.
Personal income increased 0.4 percent, up from a small gain in the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. A measure of inflation preferred by the Federal Reserve was flat, but excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices ticked up 0.1 pecent.
With income rising faster than spending in August, the savings rate rose to 8.1%, a sign that consumers have a healthy financial cushion and aren't overspending even as the economy is in its 11th year of expansion. The savings rate fell to 3.2% in 2005, before the Great Recession.
The Fed's preferred inflation gauge climbed just 1.4% in August compared with a year earlier, below its 2% target. The Fed aims to have some inflation as a way of avoiding deflation, a destabilizing fall in prices and wages. Yet inflation has mostly been below that level since the target was adopted in 2012.
Excluding food and energy, core prices rose 1.8% in August from a year earlier, the third straight increase. That is closer to the Fed's target and could provide some ammunition to Fed officials who are reluctant to cut interest rates further.
Fuel removed from disabled ship off Ga.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Officials have begun removing fuel from the tanks of an overturned cargo ship on the Georgia coast, where leaking oil has reached some marshes and beaches.
The South Korean ship Golden Ray capsized in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8 after leaving the Port of Brunswick.
Chris Graff of Gallagher Marine Services is heading cleanup and salvage efforts. He told reporters Friday that 15,000 gallons of fuel have been removed from two tanks in the engine room.
Much more remains. Graff said the ship has 24 total fuel tanks onboard. The total amount of fuel has been estimated at 300,000 gallons.
Meanwhile, crews equipped with about 70 boats and oil-absorbent boom are responding to oily debris and sheen along the shoreline and marshes.
Delta buys stake in SA carrier
NEW YORK — Delta Air Lines is paying $1.9 billion for a 20 percen t stake in Latam Airlines Group, an operator of South American carriers.
Because of obstacles to cross-border mergers, airlines increasingly are striking partnership deals. For Atlanta-based Delta, Latam is bigger than current partner, Brazil's Gol.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian told analysts Friday the deal will boost earnings within the next two years and raise revenue by $1 billion over five years.
Latam serves destinations in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and other countries. The deal still needs regulatory approval.
American Airlines wanted a deal with Latam but was blocked by a court ruling in Chile.
Delta is the largest carrier serving Charleston International based on passenger boardings.
Fiat Chrysler fined for overstating sales
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a complaint by securities regulators that it misled investors by overstating monthly sales numbers.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says the company inflated sales by paying dealers to report fake numbers between 2012 and 2016.
The agency says FCA bragged about a streak of year-over-year sales increases when the streak was broken in September of 2013.
It says Fiat Chrysler kept a database of actual but unreported sales, and dipped into that when the streak would have ended or the company would have missed other sales targets.
The company says it has reviewed and refined its sales reporting procedures and is committed to strong controls. FCA says the payment will not have a large impact on its financial statements.
Durable goods orders eke up slight gain
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a slight increase in August but a key sector that tracks business investment plans declined, likely reflecting fallout from President Donald Trump's trade wars.
Orders for durable goods edged up 0.2% in August after a much bigger 2% gain in July, the Commerce Department reported Friday. The volatile commercial aircraft sector dropped sharply.
Orders in a key category used as a proxy for business investment edged down 0.2 percent, the weakest showing since a 1.1% drop in April. This category has lagged for most of the year.
Analysts say businesses have pulled back on their investment plans because of concerns about what Trump's trade war with China will do to the economy and demand in their own businesses.
Mylan to pay $30M in EpiPen case
PITTSBURGH — Mylan has agreed to pay $30 million in a settlement tied to its failure to tell investors about a Justice Department investigation into whether the company overcharged Medicaid for the EpiPen.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that Mylan NV classified the EpiPen as a "generic" drug under the Medicaid drug rebate program. This led to the pharmaceutical company paying much lower rebates to the government than if the EpiPen had been classified as a "branded" drug.
Mylan had disclosed in July that it had reached an agreement-in-principle with the SEC on the matter. The company said in a statement Friday that it neither admits nor denies the SEC's allegations.