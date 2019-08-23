Waffle House’s hash browns will never cease to satisfy eaters at all hours. And now a deal on them has attained semi-permanent status too.

The popular chain is currently circulating takeout menus with a two-for-one hash browns coupon that comes with a gentle suggestion instead of an expiration date. “Please try to use by June 30, 2020,” it advises fans of the scattered, smothered and covered. (Or at least the scattered: As the coupon’s fine print states, the customer’s on the hook for the cost of cheese, onions and all other add-ins.)

According to Waffle House spokeswoman Pat Warner, the restaurant dispensed with strict deadlines so customers wouldn’t have to suffer the disappointment associated with waiting too long to take advantage of a promotion.

“We don’t want to be too pushy with our customers,” Warner says. “If you don’t (want to use it soon), we’re fine with that too.”

It’s becoming increasingly uncommon for restaurants to crack down on delinquent couponers, says Jenny Martin of Southern Savers, billed as “one of the leading frugal living websites in the South.”

“With restaurants and large retail chains, we do see a pretty flexible policy with store coupon expiration dates,” she says, warning that deal seekers can’t count on the same treatment from manufacturers. “Many stores want to make the customer happy.”

Asked if she was impressed by Waffle House’s BOGO offer, Martin was diplomatic.

“If it’s a place you are going, any coupon helps,” she says.

Martin added that her husband would clip the coupon. She didn’t say whether he’d use it right away.