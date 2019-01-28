Workshop isn’t dead yet, but the developer of the Upper Peninsula complex which houses it says the upscale food court is seriously ailing.
“This has been a lot harder than we thought, and more complicated,” Stephen Zoukis, CEO of Raven Cliff Co., says. “The patient in 60-90 days may look a little different.”
Zoukis, one of the partners behind New York City’s wildly successful Chelsea Market food hall, envisioned Pacific Box & Crate as a collection of tech offices, interspersed with amenities to attract visitors outside of standard business hours. When it opened in 2017, the development’s tenant roster included a coffee shop, yoga studio, brewery and a 10,000-square-foot food court that was supposed to function as an incubator for prospective restaurateurs.
The yoga studio closed in early 2018, and the café shuttered soon thereafter. Now, Zoukis says, developers are formally evaluating what to do with Workshop, which has struggled to find the right mix of food options and overcome potential patrons’ concerns about available parking.
“Going back to last summer, we said let’s see what happens at the end of the year,” he says. “Well, it’s January.”
According to Zoukis, some of the hard questions that his team is asking of Workshop managers and employees may have prompted them to reach the incorrect conclusion that the food court is finished. Yet he says major changes are more likely than closure at this point.
“This could be office space in a heartbeat: We’d just have a lot of restaurant equipment to throw in the trash,” Zoukis says. “Knowing full well we could rent it as office space is painful to endure. But I’m optimistic.”
Under the basic Workshop contract, vendors rent stalls for $15-per-square foot, plus a share of their sales. For the developer, the math works so long as the stalls are profitable. But Zoukis says many of the independent-minded chefs initially assembled by Butcher & Bee, the company retained to oversee the project, resisted suggestions for improving their bottom line.
For instance, Zoukis claims a number of tenants refused to instruct their workers to park in a remote lot, freeing up desirable spaces for customers. Eventually, he ordered one vendor’s car towed.
“You get people who push back, and you just want to scratch your head,” he says. “Some of the people we’ve had are just dense.”
Since Pacific Box & Crate functions primarily as an office park, most of the spots in its massive lot are taken by workers who don’t move their cars all day long. Zoukis says the parking problem is further exacerbated by the open office plan favored by tech companies, which allows them to pack more car-owning employees into a compact space.
Pacific Box & Crate this month introduced daytime valet parking, and “has some things in the works to add more parking.” But Zoukis’ hopes for Workshop rest primarily on the current lineup of vendors, who he contrasts with tenants who proved “impervious to coaching and customer feedback.”
“This group seems to work together well, and we like them, and we think they have the best shot to make things go in the future,” he says.
Following Two Fat Olives’ planned departure this month, the group will consist of Sushi Wa Izakaya; Rebel Taqueria; Vietnamese food specialist Little Miss Ha; burger counter Chuck & Patty’s and a walk-up coffee stand.
“Our concepts are performing and executing better than any iteration in the past,” Michael Shemtov of Butcher & Bee confirms.
At first, Shemtov says, Workshop overemphasized turnover, in keeping with its identity as an “exploratory food court.” But the perpetual rotation schedule frustrated customers, who couldn’t find a vendor they’d heard about a month ago, and left vendors insufficiently prepared for restaurant ownership.
“We’re identifying stronger concepts and working with them for longer periods,” Shemtov says. “Changing things constantly wasn’t the healthiest.”
Still, Zoukis says he’s not as bullish on food courts as he once was. Although the nation’s food hall excitement hasn't abated – La Cosecha, featuring 20,000-square-feet of Latin culture, is set to open in Washington D.C. this summer, and two more behemoths are bound for Manhattan – Zoukis says the format is challenging to replicate outside of very urban areas.
“God bless the people talking about doing it up at Garco,” he says, referring to a 16-stall project modeled after Atlanta's Krog Street Market. “Good luck.”