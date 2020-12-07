With sales sagging, longstanding family-owned Lowcountry restaurants navigate social media

When South Carolina’s strictest lockdown measures were in place, owners of bars and big city restaurants despaired over the loss of liquor sales. With the state forbidding to-go cocktails, the gaping span between real and projected 2020 revenue looked unbridgeable.

In rural areas, though, restaurant owners had a different concern. While Gov. Henry McMaster never ordered houses of worship to close, many faith communities took their cues from denominational leaders and other states. They stopped holding in-person services.

For weeks there was no church. And when there is no church, there is no going out after church for Sunday dinner.

“This was the meeting place after church, and it was very much diverse,” Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green says of Buckshot’s, her family’s restaurant. Now in its second permanent location along U.S. Highway 17, the acclaimed home cooking buffet got its start in the 1990s as a food truck that the late Joseph "Buckshot" Colleton and Bernard Colleton set up in their mother’s yard.

Without fail, churchgoers would flock into Buckshot’s to pile their plates with baked chicken, fried fish, okra soup, yellow rice, red rice and white rice saturated with brown gravy.

But church traffic vanished during the early months of the pandemic, since people praying at home never got into the habit of calling for takeout when they put their Bibles away. Buckshot’s also had to forfeit most of its tourist business since there was little reason in March and April for travelers to dart from closed-up attractions in Myrtle Beach to equally dormant sites in Charleston.

Even the utility linesmen who used to stop by Buckshot’s for lunch didn’t transition to carry-out orders when its dining room closed.

“People have a tendency now to stay put,” Green says.

Across South Carolina, rural restaurants which built their followings by being close or on the way faced the same challenge. Owners who had long counted on the appearance and aroma of their dishes to sway potential customers suddenly didn’t have any in-person visitors to impress. They needed to find another way to draw in guests.

Buckshot’s is among the Southern restaurants trying out social media for the first time in hopes of reorienting their fortunes.

Online learning

There’s a reason that eaters who cotton to food without frills speak admiringly of “mom-and-pop’s,” rather than “mom-and-pop-and-social media consultant” spots. Running online accounts can become a full-time job, and few small restaurant-owning families have a spare member to dedicate to the task. Answering the phone, cleaning the bathroom and prepping greens typically takes precedence over styling shots of fried shrimp.

Still, Anela Malik says restaurants can no longer expect to survive if they exist exclusively in the physical world. A Washington, D.C.-based food blogger who has emerged as a powerful advocate for Black-owned restaurants, Malik says “hidden gem” status has lost its charm and corresponding leverage to keep a business afloat.

“Because of COVID, so much of our interaction has shifted online,” Malik says. “But the reality for a lot of small food businesses is they might not have social media, they might not have a website.”

Malik now coaches restaurant owners in social media development, offering her services for free to businesses she supports. Not everyone she approaches is immediately sold on the concept.

For instance, she recently came across a new pizzeria making pies she considered worthy of social media celebration. The owner disagreed.

My pizza is fabulous, he told her.

“If nobody knows that, does it matter?” Malik countered.

With Malik’s help, he put together a “decent social media presence” and has since sold out every day.

“I would say that social media is not the end-all, be-all,” Malik allows. “It’s not going to solve everyone’s problems in two weeks.”

But that doesn’t mean small restaurants should allow their Google and Yelp listings to become outdated or go three years without posting a photo to signal the restaurant is still up and running. It’s also not an excuse for older restaurant owners who gravitate to Facebook to ignore Instagram, she says.

“You’re talking about an entirely new skill set,” Malik says. “It’s like learning a new language. We do things like talk about, 'How do you craft an effective post? How do you know what your audience is looking for?' ”

It takes about six to eight two-hour calls to set up restaurant owners for social media success, Malik says. On the first call, owners learn how and why to avoid wordy Facebook posts. They also receive their first homework assignment: Malik asks each owner over three days to create an album’s worth of photos for a group study of filtering and cropping.

Picturing the future

Back at Buckshot’s, Bernard Colleton's son Greg has no illusions that his father is about to get heavily involved with Instagram stories. The man still uses a flip phone.

That hasn’t stopped Greg Colleton, executive director of scholastic media arts organization Yo Art!, from pestering relatives at the restaurant for photographs of what’s on the day’s buffet.

Executive chef April G. Mazyck has control of the website and Facebook page, but Colleton is committed to cultivating an Instagram account for Buckshot’s. The restaurant’s first post went up on Oct. 19.

“Well, well,” local chef and Gullah culture champion BJ Dennis, an avid Instagram user, wrote in response. “Good to see y’all on social media.”

The first post pictured Buckshot’s roadside sign, identifying it as a winner of Moultrie News’ 2011 Readers’ Choice contest. While both the sign and the victory would have generated attention in an earlier era, Greg Colleton acknowledges that now “people go to social media to see the food.”

With prodding from his friend KJ Kearney, the founder of Black Food Fridays, Colleton has kept calling the restaurant from downtown Charleston for cellphone pictures that he can share with the world. Since that initial post, Colleton has broadcast images of a delivery box packed with fresh McClellanville shrimp, a tray of fried chicken livers and local jalapeno slices packed into Mason jars for pickling.

Keeping up is a chore, but the payoff is potentially greater than what Buckshot’s reaped from the delivery service it rolled out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was ambitious,” admits Colleton, who would drive a single fried chicken leg quarter to Jamestown, and then turn around to take a serving of meatloaf to Mount Pleasant.

“An order’s an order,” Green says. “Buckshot’s favorite line was ‘It’s just a test.’ We are in testing phase, we’re going to bounce back. We’re not going to give in. Sooner or later, someone might come by and say, ‘Let me offer you a hand.’ ”

Meanwhile, there’s social media, such as a Facebook post announcing the immediate availability of fried crabs at Buckshot’s. The restaurant had two bushels to clear.

Soon after the post went up, Colleton heard from a close family friend manning the buffet line: She wanted him to take the post down. All the crabs had sold right away, and the phone wouldn’t stop ringing with calls from Facebook users wanting to know when the restaurant would have more.