With restaurants kneecapped by pandemic, preservationists worry about Charleston cityscape

From the start, brothers Dan and Conor Sullivan knew they wanted to locate their Irish pub at a storied French Quarter address. After all, it didn’t make sense to put a bar named for their grandfather in a shiny new building. (Not incidentally, they also couldn’t find an available space in the trendy North of Morrison district.)

So the Sullivans settled on 5 Cumberland St. as soon as they saw it. Even with several windows covered up and the kitchen jammed into the corner, they would see potential in the brick walls of the old phosphate warehouse, most recently occupied by Moe’s Downtown and Cumberland Smokehouse.

They were sure they’d found the perfect home for Bumpa’s.

In the realm of historic buildings, though, “perfect” still entails countless meetings with the Board of Architectural Review, daily unanticipated expenses and at least one massive project that threatens to total the inhabitants’ dreams.

“I should name my next kid ‘Grease Trap,’ ” Dan Sullivan said of the contraption which commanded all of the brothers’ attentions and six figures of their investors’ money.

Any decent pub seanchai could probably spin a richer version of this story, but the basics are that the Sullivans had to dig an enormous hole and vibrate the restaurant to facilitate the installation of a new grease trap. A structural engineer warned them that the entire building might collapse in the process.

Spoiler: It’s still standing.

Bumpa’s has been open to the public since June. And while guests haven’t mentioned the grease trap, they’ve marveled at the pine ceiling and admired those evocative brick walls.

For the hurdles they encountered and care they showed in clearing them, the Bumpa’s team on Thursday will receive a Carolopolis Award from The Preservation Society of Charleston. Although their prize is one of very few given for interior restoration since the program was launched in 1953, it’s not uncommon for the advocacy group to recognize restaurants.

Over the past decade, half a dozen restaurants have claimed the Carolopolis plaque.

“Food-and-beverage is a driver for preservation,” executive director Kristopher King said, noting that the relationship between downtown Charleston restaurants and building revivals dates to the renovation of McCrady’s Long Room in 1981. “Not only have all these great buildings helped the industry thrive, but if it wasn’t for restaurants, who knows what would have happened?”

The question now is what will happen next.

With the restaurant industry wrecked financially by the pandemic, nobody knows if restaurateurs will continue to dedicate time and money to preservation projects. As Dan Sullivan said, “A historic property is amazingly beautiful for our first place.” Next time, though, he wouldn’t mind “a simpler opportunity.”

Working relationship

Putting a restaurant in a building with a past that extends beyond living people’s memories is a classic win-win situation.

In economically depressed areas, creaky old buildings with sloping floors and funky layouts are a godsend for first-time restaurant owners with limited budgets. Once remade as bakeries or boba shops, “they become a crucible for vibrant activity that’s great for tourism and economic development,” said Stephanie Ryberg-Webster, associate professor of urban studies at Cleveland State University.

By contrast, restaurateurs in established tourist destinations, such as Charleston, can derive a competitive edge from the idiosyncratic choices of a nineteenth-century builder and the property owners who succeeded him.

For example, one of the first restaurant projects honored by The Preservation Society was The Bar at Husk, which King described as among the Carolopolis winners he visits most often.

“I’m sure from the operator’s perspective, it’s not ideal,” King said, referring to the smallness of the space. “But it’s always going to be one of the best interior spaces to have a bite anywhere in this country.”

At Bumpa’s, the Connors say they’ve witnessed the hold that their dining room has on visitors. They’ve watched people snap pictures through their windows, apparently captivated by a combination of architecture and materials that strikes them as distinctively Charlestonian.

Those moments encapsulate the good that restaurants do for the built environment, preservationists say. Unlike private homes and offices, restaurants give a vast number of people the chance to interact with a historic space.

According to Ryberg-Webster, “That engagement is crucial for building and maintaining support for preservation.”

And restaurants aren’t only advancing the cause of preservation at the societal level. King says restaurant groups are apt to take on projects that have scared off other businesses, such as the transformation of Westendorff & Sons Hardware, led by Mosaic Hospitality’s Steven Niketas. The restaurant which emerged, Stella’s, won a Carolopolis award in 2015.

“Had Steve and his group not gone to Jamie Westendorff, it would never have been renovated,” King said. “That was one of the biggest problem properties. It was run down. It was an eyesore. It was dangerous.”

Significantly, it’s now occupied. While the initial rebuilds of restaurant spaces launch a thousand press releases, it’s the restaurant’s continued tenancy that keeps a building afloat. So long as a restaurant is open, its workers and customers are bound to notice a roof leak or cracked window that could damage the property over time.

“For us preservationists, the loss of restaurants is crushing, but it’s also crushing just to see the lights go off,” King said. “Buildings need to be lived in and used.”

Future of the past

Rather than dwell on the prospect of emptied-out downtown restaurants (or worse, downtown restaurant spaces colonized by chains), this is perhaps the appropriate time to take up the meaning of the word “preservation,” which has appeared nine times in this story thus far.

“If you take 50 people who call themselves historic preservationists, you’ll find 50 different definitions,” Ryberg-Webster said.

Some number of them, though, would be hard pressed to classify downtown Charleston restaurant projects as preservation.

For Ryberg-Webster, it’s sufficient for a building which was once considered a contributor to its community, as opposed to a dangerous eyesore, to regain that status.

But she identifies as an urbanist who’s most interested in the dynamic life of cities: Preservationists who are more concerned with wallpaper remnants and door dimensions might be scandalized by what restaurants consider upkeep of bygone eras.

“Just because you expose a ceiling or don’t throw away a piece of crown molding, I’m not sure that’s preservation or restoration,” said David Thompson, the architect responsible for projects including Mercantile & Mash, The Grocery, The Ordinary, The Belmont and Indaco.

Although Thompson says he appreciates the desire to showcase a building’s historic fabric, it’s very hard to honor it and put together a functioning restaurant at the same time. In terms of technology, restaurants are second only to medical facilities in the volume of systems they require and regulations they have to fulfill.

“The nature of a restaurant is fairly destructive,” said architect Reggie Gibson, whose restaurant projects include the now-defunct 492.

Gibson says the ultimate “sticky wicket” for architects working in old buildings involves deciding whether to hide evidence of modernizing, forcing more modifications of the original structure, or leaving systems visible and disrupting the room’s historic feel.

Over at Bumpa’s, the dratted grease trap is concealed in a shed painted Charleston Green.

“A lot of times it’s easier to just gut the whole place, rewire it, hide the HVAC and put similar materials back so it looks old,” Gibson said. “But it’s not really preservation. It’s a tough line.”

Whatever it is, nobody is certain whether the trend of locating restaurants in old buildings will continue once the dining scene returns to normal.

Yet if the longstanding symbiotic relationship between food and the cityscape winds down, Thompson believes the pandemic, for once, isn’t to blame. He noticed Charleston area restaurant owners’ interest in historic structures waning years before the crisis.

“There is a flood of new construction with first floors available,” he said. “Before, those were few and far between: That’s kind of a sea change in the climate of restaurants in Charleston.”

With well-capitalized developers offering attractive deals, Thompson suspects restaurateurs will have trouble resisting the permanent headache cure, even if it costs them yesteryear charm — and a shot at becoming the eighth downtown Charleston restaurant to join the Carolopolis ranks.