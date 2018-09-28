Angie Bellinger isn’t doing away with the pork chops, lima beans or other Southern standards at Workmen’s Cafe: “Those are my moneymakers,” the James Island restaurateur said. But with Publix building a new store next door on Grimball Road, Bellinger is now revamping her menu to feature dishes designed to appeal to hurried construction workers and shoppers with time to spare.
“I’m trying to incorporate something new,” she said.
When Bellinger opened in 2001, she offered a few sandwiches, but the mainstay of her current business is a hot bar stocked with rice, greens and mac-and-cheese. Her plan is to supplement that service with “grab-and-go” items for workers who don’t have time to wait in line, as well as made-to-order dishes.
In the latter category, Bellinger has thus far experimented with various pastas and a crab scampi with risotto rice cakes, which was roundly applauded when she posted a trial run photo on Facebook. But Bellinger recently had some trouble with sesame chicken, inspired by a dish she’d tried at another restaurant.
“It didn’t sell as well as expected,” said Bellinger, who suspects it would perform better if it wasn’t kept on the hot bar. “As it sat there, it started to get darker.”
Bellinger is confident she’ll perfect all of the dishes before Workmen’s new menu debuts in early 2019.
“Business is growing and I’m excited,” she said. “It looks like I’m going to have to hire someone to help me cook.”