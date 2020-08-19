With Post House ready to open in Mount Pleasant, owner keeps eye on revival of hospitality

A new UK effort to lure diners back to restaurants ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic could provide a model for a similar incentive program here, a downtown Charleston restaurant owner with British ties suggests.

“It’s been a huge help,” says Basic Kitchen’s Ben Towill, who stays in touch with fellow restaurateurs in his native country. “It’s got friends who are not in the business really engaged in helping the neighborhood restaurant.”

The British government on Tuesday released data showing diners took part in the “Eat Out to Help Out” promotion 35 million times over two weeks, translating to a 27 percent uptick in business over the same period last year. Under the scheme, the UK foots the bill for 50 percent of a guest’s meal, up to the equivalent of $13.25 in U.S. dollars.

More than 85,000 restaurants are participating in the $600 million program, available to patrons on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

“It seems to have encouraged the British public to dine out safely, as our restaurants are filling up and staying busy throughout the weekend,” a Vietnamese restaurant chain owner told the BBC.

“Everyone I have spoken to has been overwhelmingly in favor,” says Towill, who has a vested interest in helping people get back into the restaurant-going habit. In addition to Basic Kitchen, he and Kate Towill this weekend are opening Post House Restaurant and Inn in the former Old Village Post House. The complex’s debut was twice delayed by the coronavirus.

“We really wanted to see things trending downward in Charleston,” he says, referring to the number of positive tests.

Anticipation has reached such heights since the Towills last September announced their intentions for the beloved space that Post House is likely to have a strong start even without the benefit of government intervention, and despite the slump in Charleston tourism. Towill suspects neighborhood residents will quickly fill the restaurant’s 70 outdoor seats, which are now being stressed over the old English pub ethos that was central to pre-pandemic publicity.

“I think we must have met most of the neighbors and given everyone tours and heard feedback,” he says. “A lot of people have been housebound for the last five months and are really excited to have a place to walk down to and have a simple meal and glass of wine.”

Evan Gaudreau, formerly of Renzo, is Post House’s chef. His opening menu includes green curry, fried chicken, a cheeseburger and spaghetti with clams.

“We were going to open in March, so seasonality has been adjusted,” Towill says. “This is a challenging time: We’re just excited to be able to serve the Old Village community.”

Post House is scheduled to open on Friday.