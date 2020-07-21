With minor league baseball on break, RiverDogs invite kids to Riley Park for cooking class

At least since 2010, when celebrity chef Jamie Oliver challenged a classroom of bewildered first graders to identify eggplants and beets, vegetable appreciation has been a staple of grade school culinary education. Countless children across the country have been outfitted in mini toques and aprons by nutrition reformers who believe that young people will eat kale so long as they know how to cook it.

There is no kale at the RiverDogs Culinary Camp, a new program for children between the ages of 6 and 13.

“We’re tasting to see if there’s enough salt,” one girl said decisively when lead counselor Josh Shea noticed she and a fellow camper were hanging close to a bowl of French fries they’d prepared for the group’s snack break.

“It looks like you’re eating them by the handful,” observed Shea, who serves as the team’s chef and vice president of food beverage when he’s not teaching kids how to tell a cake knife from a cleaver.

The RiverDogs typically offer youth baseball camps but once the minor league season was canceled, the City of Charleston pressed the team to create more recreational opportunities for residents. Since Riley Park is home to a newish and ample kitchen, as well as a reputation for imaginative concessions, Shea developed four week-long sessions of Culinary Camp.

“Bringing kids to the baseball park is what we’re really about,” says Shea, who in a release announcing the effort pledged to prove there’s more to ballpark food than hot dogs and soda.

For instance: French fries. The 14 campers each morning compete for the right to oversee fry production. Whoever tells the funniest joke is put in charge of the mid-morning snack.

Campers have also learned how to make funnel cake batter and how to season corn dogs.

Although vegetables had limited playing time in the program’s first outing, future week-long sessions will focus on Mexican food, Italian food and “healthy food,” which Shea previewed by showing campers on corn dog day how to batter and fry carrots, zucchini and squash.

He admits the latter didn’t win over many fans. Maybe they were saving their appetites for kale.

Culinary Camp is priced at $300. For more information, visit rileyparkevents.com.