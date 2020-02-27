With little fanfare, WestEdge cafe serves Cuban coffee drinks that pass muster in Miami

Publix is acclaimed across the Southeast for its fried chicken, rotisserie chicken and subs. What tends to get less love, though, are its Cuban coffee drinks.

According to a recent story in Business Insider, that’s likely because very few Publix shoppers ever get the chance to order them. “Many Publix in Miami — and some even as far as Broward (Fort Lauderdale) — have a small café area ... some even have a Cuban coffee setup,” the magazine reported in a roundup of items worth seeking out at the Florida-based grocery chain.

That’s a double “some,” which hints at the scarcity of a Publix café con leche. But the Cuban coffee menu is in place at the Publix at WestEdge, one of just four Publix stores statewide with a standalone bakery café, according to Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous. It’s the only such store in the Charleston area.

Brous declined to comment on the popularity or preparation of Publix’s Cuban coffee drinks, but when I first noticed them, the barista warned me that they were very sweet, which seemed like an authenticity point in their favor.

Authentic to Cuba? Quite likely not: While I’ve never visited the country, my guess is its most cherished culinary traditions aren’t best represented by a major supermarket. But as the grocery sector consolidates in the looming shadow of Amazon, it’s fun to at least sip on a reminder of one brand’s central Florida roots. (But keep in mind that the clerk’s not wrong: Two shots of cane syrup are plenty.)