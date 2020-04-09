With curbside menu, one of downtown Charleston's priciest steakhouses puts dinner in reach

Usually when people don’t go to Halls Chophouse, it’s because they’ve been banned from the premises.

Oh no, wait: That’s just me. In conversations with fellow beef believers, I’ve learned that what generally keeps people away from King Street’s best-known steakhouse is the cost. The cheapest steak on its standard menu is $41, which comes to $54 with tax and tip. That means even a couple drinking water is laying the foundation for a three-digit bill.

But these are wild times, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Halls has seized the moment to solve both your problem and mine.

With restaurant dining rooms closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Halls has issued a curbside pickup menu. It’s outwardly similar to the menu which a black-vested server might have ceremoniously handed a guest back in dine-in days. The selection includes appetizers such as she-crab soup, more than a dozen side dishes, rich sauces and steaks grouped by aging method.

The main difference is customers can now choose whether they want their steaks cooked or raw.

(At least I’m assuming that’s a departure from usual practice. I haven’t been allowed in the restaurant since 2017 when I reviewed three of its sister properties. One was great; one was fine; and one was disappointing. “She's not a happy person and I don't need her here,” owner Bill Hall said when Charleston City Paper asked about his rationale.)

Not raw as in the “so bloody rare it’s walking” end of the temperature spectrum, but literally raw, as in “shrink-wrapped in its supplier’s logoed plastic.” Halls has found the sweet spot between high-end dining and a weenie roast.

Obviously, the availability of takeout means I can order a 16-ounce ribeye without first charming my way past a bouncer. More importantly, though, Halls’ strategy to unload its surplus steaks without so much as unwrapping them is a major deal for diners. That ribeye, which would typically cost $51 (or, for me, $51 plus the price of a wig and dark sunglasses) is listed at $35.19.

Yes, you’re on the hook for the cooking. But Halls isn’t in the habit of issuing $30 coupons for dinner-for-two. Add in the built-in discount of drinking wine or liquor bought at retail prices, and that amounts to a significant savings for someone who’s never been able to justify the cost of a Halls experience.

As for how closely a take-home meal can approximate a Halls visit, that depends on a variety of factors, including whether someone in your isolation group is game to stand at the front door with a ready handshake. But the dishes are at least suggestive of the luxury and quality you would expect from a restaurant practiced in special occasions.

I do wish the kitchen provided even short instructions for preparation. I can season a steak and pan-sear it to my desired doneness, but it would be fun to make it the Halls way. Then again, perhaps the Halls crew is just that confident in its sourcing. The steaks are lookers, to be sure, with a barn red tone and branching threads of fat. Even better, my strip and ribeye both lived up to the promise of their appearance.

It’s no accident that restaurants which rely on the takeaway trade serve their French fries in bags or open-topped containers, such as McDonald’s iconic box. When hot fries are sealed up, their steam collects and makes them soggy, even if the fries are expertly made by Halls. In retrospect, I probably should have gone with mashed potatoes, since baked potatoes didn’t make the curbside cut.

You’ll want at least one starch, since there’s no bread service when you’re eating out of a brown paper bag. My money’s on a good number of socially-distant customers splurging for the $22 lobster mac-and-cheese.

Otherwise, though, my dinner was terrific. There was an unmistakable air of prestige to simple items, including buttery spears of asparagus and an excellent Caesar salad with fat white anchovies. Had I gone to the trouble of relocating my shrimp cocktail to a martini glass, I could have fooled myself into thinking someone was going to come around with a leather-backed check presenter.

My Halls-in-exile meal cost $152.06. Certainly not a bargain dinner by any stretch, but I also didn’t feel like it was horribly overpriced.

And you could get the same meal for less. Halls is now running a gift card promotion, awarding each gift card buyer with a free card equal to 20 percent of the purchased card’s value. Of all the once-in-a-lifetime events happening right now, a $125 Halls dinner for two might just be among the few to enjoy without reservation.

Halls is one of many Charleston area restaurants offering to-go packages for Easter. Other options still available include Ted’s Butcherblock; Martin’s Bar-B-Que; The Grocery; NICO; Mpshi; Dockery’s and Community Table. In most cases, orders must be filed by today or tomorrow.