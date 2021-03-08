With Charleston Wine + Food festival on hiatus, supporters say it's time for reassessment

About the best souvenir that a food lover in the 2010s could hope to bring home from the Charleston Wine + Food festival was a chef’s knife smithed by Quintin Middleton.

Middleton, whose family tree is so deeply imprinted in St. Stephen that it could double as a residential map of the rural Berkeley County town, started out by beating lawnmower blades into swords. But determined to prove there was more to Black artistry in the Lowcountry than sweetgrass baskets, he spent years finessing his kitchen knife technique. With input from Craig Deihl, then one of the biggest names in Charleston food-and-beverage, he latched on to the lightness and grace that chefs crave in their blades.

Within a few years of launching Middleton Made Knives in 2010, Middleton’s customers included Deihl, Sean Brock and Mike Lata in Charleston; Linton Hopkins in Georgia and Michael Anthony in New York City. Those were just the celebrities, though; home cooks who were willing to lay down a grand on ironwood and steel to slice through grouper or chiffonade greens bought from Middleton, too.

Many of them came to know Middleton through the Charleston Wine + Food Festival: Starting in 2014, he was one of the artisans featured in the event’s central Culinary Village at Marion Square. He estimates he sold about 70 knives each year to festivalgoers.

Then, in 2017, a festival representative told Middleton he wouldn’t be allowed to display his wares that year, because event sponsor Wüsthof Knives USA had been guaranteed exclusivity. As Middleton remembers it, “They didn’t want me there, and I kind of posted that I wouldn’t be participating, and a lot of people rallied behind me.”

Once the situation was publicized on social media, the festival changed course.

“To my Facebook family. I would like to thank you for all of your support!” Middleton wrote on Jan. 24, 2017. “After the post yesterday about the Charleston Wine and Food Festival, I got a call today saying that I will be participating in the festival … so I want to thank all of y'all for your comments.”

Despite the outcome, for many longtime champions of the festival, the episode crystallized the event’s tilt away from boosting Charleston-area culinary culture and toward accumulating national sponsorship dollars and polishing its own image.

In interviews with more than two dozen festival insiders, including 11 former employees and contract workers, Middleton’s experience was cited by several people as an instance that gave them pause about the trajectory of the massive annual event, now on hiatus because it’s impossible to gather 28,000 people while maintaining COVID safety protocols. Many of them shared their concerns with The Post and Courier after years of trying to resolve them privately, because they feel this off-year provides an opportunity to save the soul of an event they love.

Although it’s still unclear what shape the 2022 event might take, critics of the festival worry that revenue generation has increasingly taken precedence over spotlighting local talent; executing memorable events for ticket buyers and putting together an organization that reflects the Lowcountry’s diversity.

Asked about Middleton’s dismissal, executive director Gillian Zettler in an in-person interview denied his account, saying, “All I can tell you is what I know to be true: We never told him (that). All I remember is going: Why in the world would he think that? We would never box him out."

Two weeks later, festival spokeswoman Alyssa Maute Smith confirmed Zettler’s recollections, e-mailing, “The continued inclusion of Middleton Made Knives in the festival landscape was required and Wüsthof Knives USA recognized the importance of this inclusion and welcomed it.”

Pressed a third time to address the discrepancy, the festival revealed that Middleton’s application was, in fact, turned down by a team member, but the incident was remedied by the creation of a protective clause still built into sponsorship contracts today. The festival declined to provide a copy of the clause or any contracts incorporating it.

Turning a profit

When chef Marc Collins and publicist Angel Postell put together the first Charleston Wine + Food Festival in 2005, it was more akin to a barn raising than a glitzy international auto show. If you were on a restaurant payroll, you probably pitched in, The Fat Hen’s Fred Neuville said.

“It was a real camaraderie,” said Neuville, who was then chef and co-owner of 39 Rue de Jean and Coast; he stashed all of the festival’s wine glasses in the back of his dining rooms.

For the festival's first decade, chefs and other local food-and-beverage professionals every March did whatever was needed of them, energized by the direct relationship between the festival and Charleston's culinary stature, which shot up like the striker on a strength test machine.

But goodwill couldn’t cover the high cost of tents; signage; security; portable toilets; permits; trash pickup; audio-visual equipment; venue fees and commemorative glassware. Like many food festivals, Charleston Wine + Food hemorrhaged money year after year. In 2014, for example, its shortfall was $103,032.

“You can’t charge enough for a ticket to make a festival like this financially viable: You just can’t,” said Charleston Wine + Food board president Steve Palmer, managing partner of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group. “I would not be surprised to hear criticism about the festival isn’t what it used to be, but the converse of that is the festival almost disappeared.”

According to Palmer, the festival is now financially secure, thanks to the influx of sponsorship money from companies such as Marriott, Toyota and US Foods.

Zettler is roundly credited with making Wine + Food highly profitable since she was appointed in December 2013, following graduation from Clemson University and a career in Greenville event and music promotion.

In 2018, Wine + Food's net revenue topped half a million dollars, allowing the organization to build up reserves it previously lacked.

Charleston Wine + Food ended 2019 with $857,249 in assets.

An analysis performed by the National Center for Charitable Statistics at The Post and Courier’s request shows Wine + Food is now among the wealthiest nonprofits in the country, with its net assets placing it comfortably in the upper quartile of 501(c)3 organizations.

To achieve that status, the festival has kept a steady eye on its annual economic impact, which the College of Charleston Office of Tourism Analysis in 2020 placed at just shy of $20 million. Its focus was made plain in its 2018 tax forms.

From the time of the festival’s founding in 2005, its mission in federal filings was always described as “produc(ing) world-class programming that showcases, inspires and supports Charleston and the Lowcountry's rich culinary + hospitality community.”

But the festival in 2018 clarified, “The organization's priority is to create an annual economic injection that fuels Charleston's vibrancy and growth.” Or, as Zettler put it in a 2020 interview with Leaders, an online magazine, “We’ve been able to step outside of that food festival box and really become a content generator.”

Neuville said the philosophical change became palpable about five years ago, when he couldn’t feel the local spirit that he used to enjoy sharing with friends and relatives from out of town.

The last time Neuville tried to take in the festival, he met his brother and nephews at a downtown restaurant. He stayed just long enough to tell them: “This is not my scene.”

“You want to turn a profit; I totally get it,” said Neuville, who has no qualms about the city pulling in cash. He allows that his quiet Wadmalaw Island residence has probably made him overly sensitive to crowds.

“Maybe that’s why old farts like me backed off a bit and let young guys and girls take care of it," he said. "Big names don’t really mean anything to me.”

For other food-and-beverage professionals, COVID revealed where the festival stood. Many of them initially expected the organization to do something on their behalf, since they’d gone to great lengths to help the festival thrive.

Restaurants and chefs aren’t the only local entities responsible for the festival’s recent fiscal success: Food enthusiasts in 2019 bought more than $2 million worth of tickets, and the event also benefits from government assistance. The City of Charleston in 2019 gave $140,000 to Charleston Wine + Food, as well as the run of Marion Square for nearly a week.

Yet another set of numbers reveals why some members of the food-and-beverage community feel as though they’ve been singled out to prop up an economic impact project. Between 2015 and 2019, food distributors and purveyors gave $2.5 million worth of food to the festival.

The value of donated services isn’t reported under IRS rules, but spokeswoman Maute Smith indicated it isn’t trivial. “Without these donated goods and services, the cost of the festival would be significantly higher, which would require higher ticket and event pricing,” she said.

Figure it out

Chef Nick Leahy spent a portion of a recent Charleston Wine + Food crouched along a frontage road, gathering stray sea beans.

Leahy had driven from Atlanta with all the ingredients he would need for his festival appearances carefully packed into coolers. But his car’s trunk wasn’t cooperating, and it popped open on his way into town. The oysters he planned to serve at Shucked, the festival’s oyster-themed event, remained in place, but their intended accompaniments scattered in all directions. Leahy cleaned up what he could and rejiggered his dishes.

When Leahy got to Shucked, he had a taste of what former festival employees describe as a pattern of looking out for national sponsors and a select group of chefs, sometimes to the detriment of event quality.

Festival schedules are hectic, and Leahy arrived at Shucked without an apron. He noticed that a few chefs were wearing Hedley & Bennett aprons with the festival’s logo, so he asked a staffer if he could borrow one. She went to fetch one, but returned instead with the person in charge of Shucked.

“That’s only for A-level,” the woman explained to him.

“Oh, OK,” Leahy said. He worked without an apron, making sure to not get soubise on his shirt.

Although projectile garnishes are a unique setback, just about anyone who has participated in any food festival has a similar story: Chefs, bartenders, cookbook authors and other “talent,” in festival-speak for the people whose names sell tickets, know when they sign on that they’ll have to work hard and think fast.

From the outset, they’re aware that all they can expect to receive in exchange is the promise of exposure, and perhaps a ticket to a late-night event that they’ll be too tired to attend.

At least, that’s the arrangement in the majority of cases.

“I’ve always enjoyed going to Charleston Wine + Food,” Leahy said. “I think they do a better job than most of putting a festival together. But they definitely put a little more effort toward making sure top-level talent has everything they need.”

Zettler responded to accusations of uneven support by saying, “The goal has always been to give more to the people who participate. I look forward to being able to offer more to people.”

Chef William Dissen said he stopped participating in Charleston Wine + Food because of the lack of logistical and financial support for chefs. Dissen, who owns restaurants in Asheville and Charlotte, felt the festival’s attitude toward participants shifted around 2015.

“When I first started there (in 2011), there were folks allotted to me: They cared about you,” Dissen said. “It was, ‘Chef William, we’re so happy you’re here. Here’s a gift bag and a pre-event party. Do you need any help?’ Whereas as the years went by, it was like, ‘Figure it out.’”

Dissen became increasingly frustrated with the festival because it was growing at a rate that was good for the bottom line, but problematic for a chef trying to tell potential customers about his work and serve them something representative of his restaurant.

“When you’re 50 people deep at your tasting table, there is no storytelling,” Dissen said. “I’m paying out of pocket so I can wave at drunk people.”

And in Dissen’s view, they’re not all friendly drunks either. He was meticulously preparing a dish in the Culinary Village when he heard a command from the crowd:

“Go faster!”

Zettler said the “hustle and bustle” in a space that was more serene prior to her tenure has created gridlock, so the festival in 2020 stationed concierges at each corner of the Culinary Village to escort participating chefs safely through the throngs of revelers with wine glasses around their necks.

Still, what finally drove Dissen to cross Wine + Food off his calendar wasn’t having to prevent day drinkers from knocking over his table. It wasn’t having to look up directions to his scheduled appearances on his phone, since festival organizers didn’t supply addresses. It was the suspension of all monetary backing for chefs who weren’t identified on an internal document as Top 40 talent.

“I did Charleston Wine + Food for six years in a row,” he said. “But when they called and said, ‘We’d love to have you back,’ I told them the same spiel: What’s your travel? Hotel? Food costs? They said, ‘We don’t have that this year.’”

“No hard feelings,” he responded. “I’m going to pass.”

At that point, the festival representative suggested he find sponsors to help foot the bill.

“You want me to do extra work to cook for free at your festival?” he said. “Tell me why that makes sense. It put a bad taste in my mouth. I lived in Charleston. I love Charleston. I learned to be a chef in Charleston. That was just very egregious, to reach out and say we’d love to have you come work for free.”

Keeping costs down

Very few full-time festival employees over the past few years have had any food-and-beverage experience on their resumes, which contract workers said posed problems when they tried to explain to supervisors why they needed extra loaves of bread for a wine tasting, or two more bartenders to staff a complicated cocktail event.

But they were skilled in acquiring sponsors, which festival leaders argue has paid off handsomely for locals.

National sponsors in 2020 hired local bartenders to staff their corporate parties; entertained clients at local restaurants and stayed at local hotels, Maute Smith said.

“If you had not connected us (to Guinness/MGMT), I am pretty sure I would have had to throw in the towel,” Life Raft Treats’ Cynthia Wong wrote in a thank-you e-mail forwarded by Maute Smith as an example of how encouraging sponsors to partner with local businesses helped keep the latter afloat during the pandemic.

Still, even with more money coming in, Wine + Food didn’t offer stipends or food budgets to most participants, who came up with a variety of ways to cover for the festival’s economizing.

They made their dishes smaller and simpler, which didn’t sit well with patrons who’d paid three-figure prices for finger food they were already hustling to claim: Volunteers report they were instructed to never turn away an attendee with a sponsor badge, even if they’d just seen the badge smuggled over the event fence by a friend on the other side, so ticketholders had extra competition for whatever featured chefs could afford to prepare.

Sometimes chefs and bartenders paid out-of-pocket for items they thought would enhance their guests’ experience. When festival organizers said there wasn’t any money for palmetto roses to ornament one of The Cocktail Bandits’ signature cocktails at a sit-down luncheon, Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves bought the woven flowers from Black craftspeople themselves.

Not every budget-driven choice could be concealed from ticketholders, though. When Caldwell and Reaves first pitched event ideas to Charleston Wine + Food, they’d hoped to host a tea-themed event. Instead, they ended up on “an island with no bathroom and no sink,” according to Caldwell, where the menu consisted of sandwiches and batched cocktails made by someone else.

“It got such bad reviews,” Reaves said.

Zettler admitted ticketholders have expressed disappointment with certain programs. “Anyone in live events knows it’s a many-layered onion to produce an event,” she said. “The best-laid plans can be complicated.”

Volunteer frustration

Since 2016, the number of festival volunteers has declined slightly, but the event still relies on approximately 400 Charleston-area residents to take tickets, pour wine, hand out samples and answer guests’ questions.

In recent years, their task list has gotten longer as they’ve scrambled to compensate for logistical oversights. It’s been left to volunteers to redirect aggravated patrons holding event tickets printed with the wrong venue name. Volunteers in tidy uniforms, ready to greet guests, have been whisked off the floor to unload late-arriving trucks.

Yet their benefits have been cut back significantly during the same period. Longtime volunteers cite the consistent availability of food and water in a volunteer tent and an end-of-season barbecue as among the losses that trouble them most.

Maute Smith said the party was discontinued in 2017 because it was “poorly attended.” She said volunteers told festival leaders that they participated “because of the experience it provided and not because they were invited to an appreciation party afterward.”

Showing gratitude goes a long way, said chef Clayton Rollison, coordinator of the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, a favorite of chefs across the Southeast.

"When a chef says, 'What is my stipend?', we're honest: We're not paying you what you're worth, but we're going to make sure you have a lot of fun," said Rollison, who screens invitees to make sure they're invested in telling the Lowcountry's story.

"We cover lodging; we cover food; and if a chef wants to go fishing or play golf, we make sure they experience that," he said. "But our goal was not to have the most kickass festival in the Southeast. It was to have the most meaningful one."

Charleston Wine + Food volunteers say they were also disheartened by the festival’s decision to recruit a new batch of workers to help out on opening night, since that was considered a plum gig reserved for volunteers who had put in years of service. They were upset further when those workers allegedly took off their aprons and joined the party, leaving the volunteers with more work.

Word that the new volunteers were getting paid didn’t help matters.

According to Maute Smith, the festival in 2019 determined that they needed more workers with specialized skills, so “it was in the better interest of the festival to pay temp employees to do these sorts of tasks.”

Long-time volunteers were put off by the festival turning to a staffing agency instead of giving them a chance to earn money for the services they’d contributed every March for more than a decade. They were also befuddled by why the festival would choose to buy what they could get for free.

They started asking each other a question that none of them could answer: Where is all the money going?

New digs

The 2017 acquisition of the festival’s current headquarters, designed to embody the festival's on-trend vibe, prompted a huge increase in internal spending. The fashionably open office is styled with artfully framed photographs; decorative plants and brand name furniture from Wayfair and West Elm.

“Weekends away from the office are hard when your office looks like this,” Wine + Food bragged via Pinterest in a caption accompanying a photo of its kitchen, outfitted with gleaming appliances and Le Creuset cookware.

For critics who accuse the festival of pouring its time and money into what looks good on social media, instead of focusing on event production, the swanky office was a sore point.

Maute Smith said the decision to spend $92,000 a year on occupancy, or nearly twice what the festival paid for its previous home, was “strategic and innovative.”

“Charleston Wine + Food’s headquarters allows it to create connections with the community year-round by hosting events; hosting industry meetings and operating an open office environment where industry folks can pop-up for the day to utilize wi-fi and work,” she said.

But since the headquarters’ opening, it’s hosted just a handful of sparsely attended cooking demos and podcast tapings. And the office hasn’t proven adequate for Wine + Food’s own work purposes: Every year, the organization rents an Isle of Palms beach house so its employees can gather together just before the festival to review each planned event in detail.

More far-flung travel, including annual employee holiday outings, became a fixture for Wine + Food during the same period. Recent December trip destinations have included Universal Studios in Orlando; and Raleigh, where employees were lodged at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, the only Forbes five-star hotel in North Carolina.

An average room at The Umstead retails for $339 a night at Christmastime.

During their stay in Raleigh, the Wine + Food crew ate at award-winning restaurants, including Poole’s Diner, Crawford & Sons and The Umstead’s signature restaurant, Herons, where the cheapest item on the menu is $95.

Both Zettler and Maute Smith bristled at the suggestion that any festival spending could be construed as excessive.

“Nobody is saying that,” Zettler said. “We are not getting that feedback. We’re extremely thrifty.”

Although Maute Smith declined to provide receipts for any of the items pertaining to staff travel or headquarters decoration, she said that wasteful spending would leave the organization in the red.

Wine + Food also treated employees to indoor cycling classes at the studio where Zettler was an instructor and yoga sessions at its headquarters.

Wellness programs were one aspect of "PGK," an acronym for the mindset that ruled Wine + Food offices, and bolstered its self-image as an organization doing good for the world.

"Patience Gentleness Kindness Patience Gentleness Kindness," read a red-and-pink graphic posted to Instagram by the festival on Martin Luther King Day 2021, calling the civil rights leader a personification of Zettler's maxim.

The staff motto was hung on the wall of the new office, where it served as a guidepost for decision-making and underpinning for the "big happy family" atmosphere that was a point of Wine + Food pride.

Putting aside matters of workplace harmony and efforts to foster it, critics of the festival have long pointed to the homogeneity of its staff as a problem for an organization that purports to capture the essence of its community.

The average age of the eight White women now serving under Zettler, who at 38 is the oldest in the office, is 28.

Maute Smith wrote in an e-mail: “The current staff composition at Charleston Wine + Food is absolutely a place for growth and an opportunity to diversify the organization.”

Gospel truth

Charlestonians love a gospel brunch.

To be fair, the format has issues. Namely, when rich White diners get drunk on mimosas and lustily cheer for praise songs that have spiritual and cultural significance to African American communities, the meal is racially fraught at best. But it’s also possible to respectfully celebrate a hallowed Black musical tradition while eating biscuits, so Wine + Food’s gospel brunch has historically drawn an interracial crowd.

In other words, Charleston-area residents knew what they were getting into in 2020 when they signed up for “a sink-your-teeth-in culinary sermon led by a bold choir of Southern chefs who will create a proper Sunday mornin’, family-style feast (with) plenty of hand-clappin, foot-tappin’ hymns by a gospel choir.”

Or at least they thought they did.

When guests arrived at Johns Island’s Wingate Plantation, they found dozens of men in black suit vests and royal blue neckties lined up on choir risers. The men launched into a song from West Side Story, followed by their rendition of a k.d. Lang number.

By the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ third selection, which featured a man in a blue ballgown impersonating Patsy Cline, some attendees were livid. Some left before the chorus got around to singing, “If You Were Gay.”

Maute Smith described the event as a proud moment for the festival. “Charleston Wine + Food continues to look for opportunities to amplify diverse voices,” she said.

In this case, though, critics say they amplified them right over the literal voices of Black South Carolinians. Despite the organization identifying as an anti-racist organization, their attempts to make the festival less White have struck some former collaborators as clumsy.

For instance, the festival responded to the killing of George Floyd by Instagramming 10 photos in a row of local Black food-and-beverage professionals, including Quintin Middleton and chef BJ Dennis. Dennis called the festival and told them to cut it out.

“I make you all look good by being on board,” he remembers saying.

Caldwell and Reaves, The Cocktail Bandits, said they’re not certain that festival leadership realizes, “It can’t just be BJ.” They met with the Wine + Food team six times to offer suggestions for showcasing and supporting a wider range of Black chefs and bartenders in the Charleston area.

“There’s so much in Charleston,” Reaves said. “They’re waiting for people to come to them.”

Following the Emanuel AME Church massacre, S.C. Rep. J.A. Moore approached the festival with an idea for a healing communal dinner.

“I don’t know if they thought it was a good idea, but I hadn’t fully flushed it out; I wasn’t really prepared,” Moore said, speculating why organizers weren’t more receptive to his proposal. He said they now seem interested in possibly working with him if they can identify the right corporate sponsor.

“We thought we could make change from the inside,” said Caldwell, who also had a proposal rejected by the festival. She and Reaves thought the organization would benefit from appointing a community liaison, but Zettler told them the window for bringing that idea to the board had closed.

Palmer was sorry to hear about the proposal that never reached him. “It’s hard for me to imagine the board wouldn’t support something like that,” he said, calling Caldwell and Reaves “amazing.”

Zettler said, “We’re engaged in a different relationship,” referring to the festival’s diversity and inclusion consultant. But overall, she added, “There are a boatload of things we could have done better and I’m not going to be perfect moving forward. But we have big goals.”

From the standpoint of many people who believe in the festival, though, “big” is the crux of the problem.

Of all the people interviewed for this story, not one wanted to see the festival go away. Nor did anyone begrudge Charleston the chance to bring in tourist dollars.

But they’re upset by a lust for revenue eclipsing what makes Charleston’s culinary scene unique and its restaurant community special.

They’re heartsick for the ticket buyers, volunteers and low-wage workers who’ve been made to feel dispensable.

They’re bothered by global brands and out-of-town chefs getting more care and attention than the homegrown companies and local workers who for years poured money and energy into making the festival exceptional.

In short, they’re sad. And they’re very much hoping it’s not too late for the situation to change.