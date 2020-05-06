With baseball season postponed, Charleston RiverDogs' popular ballpark snacks offer solace

I am not a mystic, so I don’t believe the coronavirus is trying to tell us something. Really, the only meaningful message to emerge from this crisis is “stay home when you can and wear a mask when you can’t.” Good advice!
But it did occur to me during the early days of the pandemic that if you had to extrapolate some kind of lesson from this mess, it might be that humanity has a lot of cultural catching-up to do.
This doesn’t apply in the realm of food. If you missed dining at The Quilted Giraffe in 1982 or Campanile in 1994, you’re out of luck. If your interests tend toward literature, music, theater or film, though, it’s almost a relief for the production line to stop humming.
Of course, it would be better all around if this pause could have been achieved without upsetting the livelihoods of those responsible for creating and sharing art. Still, I’d bet even many of them are taking advantage of this moment to dive into works which were long neglected in favor of the shiny and new.
Curious about the late Steve Goodman’s final album? The opening monologue from Ntozake Shange’s rarely produced Spell #7? Have at it! Now is the time to immerse yourself in bygone brilliance.
My forays into the archives haven’t been quite so highbrow. I’ve mostly been screening old tennis matches. Knowing who’s going to win feels like a fair trade for the guarantee of exceptional play. That’s not always the case when you tune into a live feed from Wimbledon.
It hadn’t occurred to me to apply the same strategy to baseball, since the fun of watching a game has very little to do with the sport itself. Even baseball’s unofficial anthem mentions “the crowd” once and snacks twice.
Crowds probably won’t gather in stadiums this year. If Major League Baseball can pull off a season, the most likely scenario involves empty stands. Snacks, though? The Charleston RiverDogs have that critical need covered.
The RiverDogs at the beginning of April launched a pickup operation giving fans a chance to order team-sanctioned lunches four days a week. But last week they expanded the program, putting salads on the menu, adding delivery and more than doubling daily service hours, so food’s now available from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Friday.
Honestly, I have no interest in a RiverDogs summer berry salad. I’m sure it’s terrific. But the ballpark isn’t where I go when I want a healthy meal. If I’m within shouting distance of a baseball diamond, I’d prefer a hot dog.
There are four on the “To Go from The Joe” menu, plus a corndog with fries that’s listed as a kid’s meal. I went with The RiverDog, perhaps the best-known of the team’s many bun-enclosed concoctions, and skipped the side of fries in favor of a bag of roasted peanuts.
Perhaps because the peanuts were approaching their sell-by date, which was well past when the RiverDogs expected to be selling plenty of peanuts on a near-nightly basis, there were a couple of clunkers in the mix. The hot dog, though, was exactly as advertised. Topped with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and pickled okra, the hot dog was satisfyingly salty and the bun was fresh.
Really, though, my favorite item on the RiverDogs menu is one that couldn’t be passed off as a responsible lunch. For $8.99, you can get a box of popcorn, a puff of blue cotton candy and Cracker Jack (N.B.: Cracker Jack prizes ain’t what they used to be: Instead of a joke book or plastic rabbit, I got a slip of paper directing me to a website.)
The Concession Sampler doesn’t get much play on the RiverDogs menu. It’s one of four items which isn’t pictured, presumably because you know what a red-and-white striped popcorn box looks like.
And that’s exactly the point. These are the timeless essentials, ideal for snacking on while watching a long-ago baseball game on a sunny day. After searching for the “best baseball game ever” on YouTube, I found a perch across the street from the park and fired up Game 7 of the 1952 World Series.
It wasn’t exactly the same as being seated inside, sure. But thanks to some top-notch popcorn and Billy Martin, the experience came surprisingly close to the real deal. About the only difference was I took my litter with me when I left.
To order from the RiverDogs, visit milb.com/charleston/ballpark/drive-thru.