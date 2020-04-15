With agency engaged in COVID-19 fight, DHEC calls off unannounced restaurant inspections

With resources stretched thin by response to the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina has essentially halted unannounced health inspections of restaurants statewide.

Despite the shift in policy, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control spokeswoman Laura Renwick says the agency is “staying in constant communication with the regulated retail food establishment community” and offering virtual inspections to restaurant owners who request them.

In the three weeks leading up to a gubernatorial mandate putting a stop to dine-in service, DHEC performed 2,580 inspections. More than 1600 of those inspections were routine, meaning an inspector showed up without warning to make sure the restaurant was in compliance with codes governing food holding temperatures, kitchen cleanliness and employee hygiene practices, among other safety measures.

By contrast, in the three weeks after the order was issued, DHEC conducted 215 inspections, including 122 required follow-up visits. Permit inspections accounted for nearly 90 percent of its new inspection activity.

Renwick points out that many restaurants are now closed completely, narrowing the field of facilities eligible for inspection.

While scaling back on inspections during a time of increased emphasis on sanitation might seem counterintuitive, many states have adopted a similar strategy in the face of COVID-19. Because it’s common for a permitted restaurant to go months without a routine inspection, food safety experts say the temporary suspension of in-person inspections is unlikely to undermine restaurant cleanliness protocol in the short term.

For example, Dukes Bar-B-Q in North Charleston, the last Charleston area restaurant visited by an inspector prior to the closure of restaurant dining rooms, before its most recent round of visits hadn’t hosted an inspector since April 6, 2018. (The Spruill Avenue buffet scored a perfect 100 on its March 13, 2020, inspection.)

“There’s no magic frequency of inspection,” says Benjamin Chapman, food safety extension specialist at North Carolina State University He adds “fortunately the industry puts a lot of focus on food safety in general, and inspections are just one pillar of keeping food safe.”

Chapman concludes, “I don’t think we’re in a situation where food is less safe today than it was three or four weeks ago. But if we’re looking at 30 or 40 weeks down the road, we may have to revisit it.”

His confidence in the existing food safety system extends to federal oversight of food production. The Food and Drug Administration last month announced it was suspending routine surveillance of manufacturers, but Chapman suspects vigilant corporate buyers will compensate for government inspectors' momentary absence.

DHEC last week unveiled its virtual food inspection program under which restaurant owners dealing with operational challenges can arrange a remote conference with an inspector. The agency posted a short video illustrating how the service works: In the online clip, a man seated at his desk asks a restaurant owner to show him the covers for her fryers and her three-compartment sink.

The virtual program is voluntary, but that could change in the future. Renwick says, “If social distancing is still required when all of the requested checks are completed, we will proceed with determining which facilities are still operating and contact them to schedule a safety check.”

For his April 2 permitting inspection, Mike Troxel didn’t have to use a digital platform. But DHEC asked him to pull his new Tricksy Pig Barbecue trailer to Columbia so inspectors could evaluate it there.

Troxel appreciated the speed at which his inspection was scheduled.

“DHEC has been great,” he says.

Still, he’s found it difficult to launch a food truck amid a pandemic.

“We’re really trying to do neighborhood things whenever they come up,” he says. “The problem is by the time you see them posted, getting signed up is kind of hard.”

Should he land a spot, though, he’ll show up with an "A" DHEC inspection sticker in his window.