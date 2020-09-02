Wings are free today at Swig & Swine, one of select few chosen for national barbecue promo

Barbecue traces its history to a series of culinary exchanges between Native Americans and enslaved Africans, but those roots aren’t immediately apparent from a new Kingsford Charcoal promotion designed to prop up “smaller, family-owned local operations experiencing significant financial strain.”

The majority of “Together with Barbecue” beneficiaries are White, with Black-owned businesses accounting for just six of the initiative’s 25 grant recipients.

Although the effort launched in March with an initial round of $10,000 donations, The Clorox Company brand is now reviving the effort by setting up $5,000 chicken wing tabs at 18 of the previously celebrated restaurants. Among them is Swig & Swine, which on Wednesday is offering one dozen free wings per customer until the fund runs out.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ received $10,000 from Kingsford, but is one of three Black-owned businesses in the original recipient group not participating in the customer stimulant portion of the program.

A Kingsford Charcoal spokeswoman declined to detail how the 25 restaurants were picked for financial assistance.

“Kingsford selected each of the iconic barbecue restaurants across the country based on those who needed a little extra help,” Maggie MacKenzie says. “There wasn’t an application.”

MacKenzie did not respond when asked if Kingsford took owner demographics into account when making its determinations.

While each individual business is differently situated, multiple studies have established that Black-owned businesses suffered disproportionate devastation from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

According to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 41 percent of Black-owned businesses shut down permanently between February and April, compared to 17 percent of White-owned businesses. Stark racial disparities in the incidence of COVID-19 and access to federal relief contributed to the high closure rate, the New York Fed says.

On the other hand, Adrian Miller, author of the forthcoming Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue, says many Black-owned barbecue joints have weathered the crisis.

“I've seen more soul food joints affected because many of them were sit-down businesses,” says Miller, who published Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine One Plate at a Time in 2013. “Many Black-owned, brick-and-mortar BBQ joints were already takeout-oriented. Staff had protective barriers between them and the customers, and food pick-up (was) no-contact, often through a turnstile.”

Still, Miller points out a few meritorious Black-owned operations which didn’t make Kingsford’s list. Those include Boney’s Smokehouse in Denver, where the charcoal cash went to Wayne’s Smoke Shack; Odom’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas, home to honoree Pecan Lodge; and Burns Original BBQ, Ray’s BBQ Shack and Gatlin’s BBQ in Houston, recognized instead for Blood Bros. BBQ.

“No list of the best barbecue restaurants in Houston would be complete without Gatlin’s BBQ. Period.” the city’s Paper City magazine decreed in a June list titled, “21 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston to Support (Now and Always).”

It’s not clear if White-owned barbecue restaurants nationally outnumber Black-owned barbecue restaurants by the 3-to-1 ratio put forth by Kingsford’s list. (The list also includes several Latino and Asian-American owners, such as the third-generation Chinese-American men behind Blood Bros.)

Not only are related statistics scarce, but an increasing number of Black pitmasters and smoked meat entrepreneurs are opening food trucks and roadside stands instead of restaurants.

Miller says a lack of financing is responsible for the shift.

For more information on “Together with Barbecue,” including information on Wednesday’s wing giveaway, visit kingsford.com/famous-bites.