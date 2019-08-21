Home gardeners now have their pick of tomatoes, but Wild Common this weekend is giving non-growers a chance to participate in the selection process.
The downtown Charleston restaurant is bidding farewell to summer with a four-course heirloom tomato menu featuring a tomato tart; baked oysters with charred tomatoes; wreckfish with tomato angnolotti and tomato spice cake for dessert. As general manager Simon Stilwell explains, the second course will be served tableside:
“Guests will receive a plate with slices of avocado encrusted with toasted seeds,” in preparation for the arrival of a ‘tomato cart’ stocked with tomatoes for slicing, he says. The chosen tomato “is then plated over the avocado slices for each guest and served with a sliced loaf of pain de mie filled with burrata.”
Wild Common will offer its heirloom tomato menu from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Reservations are available via Resy.