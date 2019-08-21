Heirloom tomatoes

Heirloom tomatoes from Owl's Nest Plantation in Cross make the trip to the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market. Wade Spees/Staff/Tuesday, August 13, 2013

 Wade Spees

Home gardeners now have their pick of tomatoes, but Wild Common this weekend is giving non-growers a chance to participate in the selection process.

The downtown Charleston restaurant is bidding farewell to summer with a four-course heirloom tomato menu featuring a tomato tart; baked oysters with charred tomatoes; wreckfish with tomato angnolotti and tomato spice cake for dessert. As general manager Simon Stilwell explains, the second course will be served tableside:

“Guests will receive a plate with slices of avocado encrusted with toasted seeds,” in preparation for the arrival of a ‘tomato cart’ stocked with tomatoes for slicing, he says. The chosen tomato “is then plated over the avocado slices for each guest and served with a sliced loaf of pain de mie filled with burrata.”

Wild Common will offer its heirloom tomato menu from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1. Reservations are available via Resy.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Food editor and chief critic

Eating all of the chicken livers just as fast as I can.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.