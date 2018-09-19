Jeff Butler of the ’Wich Doctor on Folly Beach passed away on Sunday, Sept. 9. While his death comes after several years of complications following heart surgery, it was still a shock to friends and family.
According to a close friend of the family, Butler was prepping at the ’Wich Doctor on Saturday when he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. He passed away early the next morning.
His wife, best friend and business partner Krista Hines put a more official announcement on social media to let the wider community know of Butler's passing.
In a text message, Hines said she is working with a restaurant broker to sell the restaurant. She added that while she hasn't planned a memorial service yet, she might open up "one day soon" just to cook some pizza, invite in regulars and friends, and perhaps make some money, too.
Hines was the sweet to Butler's salty. The two have worked alongside each since opening the ’Wich Doctor in 2012.
A hole-in-the-wall located off the main drag on Folly Beach, ’Wich Doctor had a peculiar personality that reflected the quiet chef working behind the counter — grungy, no-frills but accomplished. If you could get past the somewhat off-putting exterior of both, you would be well rewarded.
Butler was both talented and skilled, turning out great pizza (with toppings like shad roe bottarga) and a steady selection of specials, heavy on the Asian influence. And once he realized you liked his food, he would welcome you with a gruff nod and smile.
It was the demanding tourists who didn't get it that drove him the craziest.
The restaurant was no-substitutions. Butler cooked what he wanted to and kept it very simple but diverse. And he knew what he made was good, so why would you insist on changing it?
’Wich Doctor was supposed to be a "sammies and pizza" joint, but the disciple of the late Mama Rose Durden of Carolina's couldn't resist putting bowls of noodles and ramen on the menu.
The combination of Butler and Hines and the variety of food and the skill behind it made ’Wich Doctor one of those little treasures that will be sorely missed.