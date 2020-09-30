White tents normally used for weddings popping up outside downtown Charleston restaurants

With the Centers for Disease Control continuing to caution against large in-person events, many couples no longer need massive white tents for their wedding receptions. But those same tents are suddenly in high demand by restaurants, which are scrambling to create pleasant outdoor dining areas before the temperature dips.

After Snyder Events this summer installed a tent at Halls Chophouse, allowing the downtown Charleston restaurant to seat 16 guests outside, Snyder’s Greg Casciato says other restaurants "reached out like crazy.”

“We never had to be salesy about it,” he adds.

According to Casciato, the wedding business is still in sad shape as an increasing number of brides and grooms opt to hold intimate backyard weddings rather than postpone their envisioned extravaganzas repeatedly. That leaves a wedding destination like Charleston with a surfeit of tents to rent out on a long-term basis.

Fortunately for event companies, restaurant owners at the same time have discovered that table umbrellas don’t adequately protect their safety-minded customers from the sun, rain and pests.

“We all come from F&B, so we kind of knew what was happening,” Casciato says of Snyder’s entry into the restaurant tent market. “Regardless of whether restaurants go back to 100 percent, a lot of guests are saying ‘We don’t want to go back in.’”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Casciato says his crews initially wedged existing tents into side courtyards, but “nothing really fit perfectly.”

Now Snyder is placing more custom tent orders for clients, including Planters Inn, which this month extended Peninsula Grill’s seating area with a permanent tent. Having just reopened on Sept. 3, Casciato says the fine- dining restaurant was wary of turning away guests who won’t consider eating inside of a restaurant until there’s an effective coronavirus vaccine.

Although Casciato wouldn’t reveal the tent’s price, he claims “it usually pays for itself to have a patio open.”

Joey Ryan of Tu concurs, crediting Snyder for working within restaurants’ tight budgets and maintaining their tents so owners don’t have to deal with taking them down when it’s supposed to storm.

As for cold weather, Snyder is outfitting its tents with forced air units since Charleston prior to the pandemic banned portable mushroom heaters. The restriction is specific to the city. “In North Charleston, anything goes,” Casciato says.

Keeping guests warm has emerged as a top priority for restaurant owners. The tent which will soon appear on Husk’s back patio will remain in place throughout the winter, Neighborhood Dining Group's David Howard pledges.